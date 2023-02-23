Day the music died - your views online

Elsie Bennett

This is sad, after all these years in business. I used to get my sheet music for the piano there, many years ago.

Pamela Dunn

Aww no, used to get my sheet music from there when I played the oboe many moons ago. That is sad news.

Louise Ogilvy

Awww nooo, you're joking. Not another institution down the tubes? I'm gonna miss it.

Harvey David Frew

A great loss to the Edinburgh music scene along with Simpson’s, Red Dog and Bandparts, all of which closed several years ago.

Carole Symington

I went to piano lessons when they were in George Street. An institution.

Marie Donnelly

Rae MacIntosh is where I used to get my cello sheet music and bow resin as a teenager. Loved the smell of it in there.

Ronnie J Pollock

Music business for most musicians is on its knees, this is yet another step in the decline. I bought What Do You Want by Adam Faith sheet music there in 1960 and in 80/90s several music sheet books and some rare music books too. I guess I saw this coming when they scaled down a few years back. Thank you guys for those happy years and good luck in a whatever life holds for you now.

Lynne Osborne

That’s sad! I bought all my sheet music and piano books when I was a young piano learner. It was my go to place.

Wendy Pendy

I bought most of my recorder, violin and guitar sheet music there. Sad to see it go.

Donald Cockburn

Every week/month we move further into a cashless society. Online shopping will soon become the norm.

Mary Rutherford

Another of Edinburgh's icons bites the dust. A sad day indeed.

Kevin McLaughlin

I passed it yesterday and was thinking it’s impressive it’s still going.

Angus Mathieson

End of an era.

William Kay

Was it not also in Queensferry Street at one time? Maybe just had its day. I only ever used it a couple of time for sheet music.

SNP leadership

Kate Forbes insists SNP leadership campaign 'not over' as she sheds support over gay marriage

Scott Reid

As someone who never voted for the SNP, I have to say the potential replacements for Nicola Sturgeon make her seem a whole lot better. Forbes a religious extremist, Yousaf, a failed cabinet secretary several times, who brought chaos to the departments he was in charge of and Ash Regan, who seems to think keeping a low profile will endear her to the public.

Mark Higgins

Refreshing to see a politician with some principles for a change. Now she will get hounded for daring to air an opinion.

Philip Easton

The most qualified and best person for the job would be Ash Regan but the cabal that hold the reigns of power at the SNP doesn't do smart. Kate Forbes seemed to torpedo her leadership bid in under five hours with her comments. Followed up with a car crash interview on radio where she stated that “most of the SNP members are not on Twitter"..... the implication being that gay rights is a Twitter thing, not a normal thing. That kind of leaves Humza and he is a waste of space. Scotland will suffer under this clown, but on a positive note it will further damage the SNP longterm.

Richard Stewart

I really don’t want a draconian bigot anywhere in politics, never mind holding the highest political position in the country.

Gregor Forbes

The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was rushed through before Christmas before she came back from maternity leave, evidently because she was going to vote against it.

Grant Omega

Another disingenuous blue rinsed opportunist masquerading as a progressive freedom fighter. They used long winded responses to hide their rotten core. But their rotten core is all that remains of the rotten fruit that was the SNP.

Ewan Smith

So the leadership contest is a fix. Humza dropped his legal case against nursery as Sturgeon groomed him for her job. He gets the job, within months there will be a vote of no confidence then there will be an election. Do the Scottish political parties think we are stupid?

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

