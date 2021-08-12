Delays after a four vehicle crash on Edinburgh City Bypass - your views online

Traffic at Sheriffhall on the A720, Edinburgh City Bypass on Thursday afternoon (Photo: Traffic Scotland).

Bypass crash

Delays after a four vehicle crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Steven Millar

Every single day without fail there is a crash or breakdown on that bypass. Should take me 20 minutes to get home, but it’s always an hour and at a standstill. This bypass needs a third lane, the sheer volume of traffic on it and how narrow it is leads to so many accidents! Bring a third lane!

Colin Jamieson

As soon as you all get your freedom back, you stuff up the road network and blame everyone apart from yourselves. So many people haven't got a clue on how to drive and are so impatient after lockdown.

Tarek Landoulsi

Everyone knows people in Scotland are wild. Going through red lights is very normal, not stopping at zebra crossings, overtaking for no reason, not giving way to an ambulance. People in Scotland are not used to congested roads, they haven't got tolerance to congestion, that's why have too many accident in a short period of time.

Kathy Aliberti

A variable speed limit on this road and overhead road signs warning of heavy traffic or accidents ahead, advising merge in turns etc would help a great deal. Glasgow has this on the M8 through the city. Millions have been invested there, precisely nothing has been spent on the A720 for decades now.

Vicki Childerstone

Everyday some idiot comes flying up the side of me, with a gap behind me, then pulls in last minute, causing everyone to breake, just to get a few cars ahead. I also witnessed a van clearly miss his turn off and pull right across all the lanes and cars that had turned off. Most nights a 10-min journey takes me 30-40mins.

Thelma Kelly

I was on that road today for the first time in ages and some of the things I saw beggared belief. We need some marked police vehicles parading that road randomly every day to stop all the nonsense!

Jackie Cavallaro

No wonder! All the time I see cars on the fast lane until they see their junction and then they go over two lanes at the last minute; or the ones that think the slip road means they can force their way in regardless if there is no space, forgetting it is classed as a give way if they cannot merge safely.

Lee McIntosh

Bypass needs to be upgraded to three lanes...far too small in this day and age.

Jonathan Gray

Edinburgh folk and knowing how to drive is kinda mutually exclusive. Did you not notice they're making all the limits 20mph? They can't handle faster speeds than that without a pile-up.

Jamie Heseltine

Average speed check cameras. As annoying as they are, they do work to control traffic and reduce accidents.

Wilma Bruce

Needing number plate recognition on the road, plus more slip roads so you can exit the road more often to save the queues.

Tburd Park

I’ve always thought there should be a minimum speed limit on this road for cars. People driving too slow causing lorries to overtake them leads to a domino effect and folk slamming on brakes. And don’t even get me started on folk who slow down to let drivers in from the slip roads.

Simon Oxley

Thomas Coyote Baxter

Some of the accidents are like something out a film too. Saw a BMW on the side embankment last week. How the hell it shot all the way up that hill I still can’t figure out. Was like it had been picked up and thrown.

Laser danger

Police are hunting a laser lout who forced a pilot to abandon an attempt to land a helicopter at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

Zohrah Aliyah Ahmed

Absolutely disgusting and ignorant behaviour. Possibly delaying help for a really unwell patient which could deteriorate their condition further. So many idiots in this world. Some folk really need some discipline and common sense. Hope they are found and charged. Could have been one of their own.

Elizabeth Fraser

It is absolutely awful to have done something as dangerous as that. These people need a very severe sentence as this has to be one of the worst form of crimes. Can’t imagine how the crew felt.

Mhairi Boyd