Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games memories - your views online

Queen Elizabeth II reviews her guard of honour at the closing ceremony of the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986, held at Meadowbank stadium.

Lynsay Duke

I was there! Running down the Royal mile singing and then letting doves out of a wicker basket in the stadium!

Nicky Alexander

Yeah, took part, had the white tracksuit with white flap on the back.

Beth Speakman

My gran was a volunteer at the games and I believe she still has the outfit she wore - kilt and all to show for it! She’s 90 this year – Mary Dalgleish.

Louise Arbuckle

Yup, I was there. We made the shape of a dove. I remember the song, "Smile with us, run with us, a smile can brighten the day. Smile with us, run with us, a smile can bring the sun out to stay" I still have my red tracksuit...doesn't quite fit anymore though!

Louise Taylor

I was there. Ran down Royal Mile into Meadow-bank, got a cream tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Eleanor Reid

The closing ceremony is etched on my memory as we were there. My husband worked for BT on the Games so we were invited to their VIP box. We were treated to a lovely meal and the drink was in abundance. We watched the royal carriage drive past with the queen then a carriage with Robert Maxwell in it. As he came into the stadium a hissing sound spread all around. He had stepped in to help bankroll the games and it was not appreciated. After everything was over, we in the BT box discovered the place was almost empty ,as were the bottles of booze, so one bright spark decided the men would run round the track so that they would be able to say they had run in the Commonwealth Games. They did just that but when we all tried to leave the stadium we dicovered we were locked in. We had to find a spot where we could break out. What a night it was, then we got the train home to Burntisland.

Gillian McVittie

I was in the opening ceremony. I was one of the ones who started it on the Castle Esplanade.

Tammy Leask

I was in the choir! Can't sing for peanuts.

Fiona Ashton-Jones

I was in the Nessie costume.

Liz Cann

I was VIP stewardess. Still have track suit and medal.

May Moss

Anyone got pictures of the runners delivering the baton? My daughter was one of them and we lost the pics. She did the section near the Commonwealth Pool, with Arthur’s Seat in the background.

Viv Cameron

I took part, in white tracksuits with flaps on back and nice navy Nike trainers. I still have my medal and pass … “Smile with us, run with us, a smile will brighten your day.” Great memories.

Fiona Bevis

Still have my red tracksuit and medal from the open-ing ceremony dance routine.

Chris Ross

I was there on finals day when all the medals were won. I remember Steve Cram winning in a canter!

Fiona J Tzl

RI remember it well, but I also remember the previous Commonwealth Games in 1970. As school kids we were taken to look round the brand new stadium and also ran in the interscholastics. Oh, makes you feel old!

Karen Baikie

I was in the run down the Royal Mile and release of doves from wicker baskets at the stadium. I remember the track suits and the police escort for the buses taking us from the Royal Mile to the stadium. Also the athletes throwing key rings and souvenirs to all us kids. I was 15 back then.

Fiona Milne

I was in the opening ceremony in a cream track suit had to train in the snow over winter! Met Yehudi Menuhin the violinist! Southan Morris I remember, the producer and director. Still have the Commonwealth replica medal they gave you.

Caroline Dinwoodie

OMG, fabulous memories. I loved the tracksuit, dancing to the opening ceremony.

Helen Hardie

The Australian bowling team stayed in the hotel where I was manageress in Royal Terrace.

James Campsie

I was at the opening ceremony of both Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh 1970 + 1986 at the badminton.

Zoe Clapton Sinclair

Yup! I was in the choir. Still got the whole kilt outfit! Remember all the words to all the songs. We were all cheesing we got so much time off school for the rehearsals

