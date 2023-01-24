Edinburgh air pollution - your views online

Gordon Waldie

One of the roads is probably St John’s, which has made it into the most polluted lists for the last 10 years. The LEZ won't change that, St John's Road isn't in the exclusion area. The exclusion area only caters for tourist central, as usual.

Davie Lawrie

Edinburgh Council are the biggest cause of congestion in Edinburgh! Planters, Spaces for People, road closures, the tram fiasco plus many many more hare-brained ideas!

Gus Stewart

Until the 20mph brigade and others understand that keeping traffic flowing safely is much better than causing lots of unnecessary stationary traffic, then the problem will exist. Unless, of course, they wipe the internal combustion engine off the planet and good luck with that.

Stuart Young

Having blocked junctions with planters and closed roads and junctions all over the city, nothing would change the mess that’s been made overnight. Of course, though, that would end the illusion of congestion and stop the congestion charge.

Kay Wilson

Is it because of the constant roadworks that hold traffic idling for a long time?

Kyle Arnold

None of the Edinburgh roads listed are inside the Edinburgh LEZ.

Paul Mc Dougall

Maybe if they stopped digging up the roads, that would be a great starting point to reducing it.

Kyle Danko

Except these streets are outside of the LEZ, so pollution will actually be worse there. LEZ was never about pollution, it's about revenue generation.

Edinburgh property

Couple's plans for £5million mansion with Edinburgh Castle views to be approved – Lisa's parents won £33 million in what was the UK's biggest ever Lotto win in 2016

Nikki Stephen

Wow! That will be stunning, anyone lodging complaints can only be jealous. Good luck.

Claire Kellichan

If the couple are reading this, start an Instagram account because I want to follow this journey good luck! Ps, remember the news article last year when someone painted their door pink in Edinburgh and their neighbours complained about it and got the council involved? It will be these type of people complaining about the house being built!

Emma Kelly

Edinburgh is filled with beautiful stone buildings, why on earth would you stick a huge glass and zinc building on the landscape? Just goes to show money doesn’t buy class. Best bit is that they will enjoy the beautiful views of historical Edinburgh from inside, it’s everyone else that has the eyesore of their house. I love people doing well, but have a bit of consideration.

Neil Hastie

Good luck to them, why shouldn’t they enjoy the home of their dreams?

Graham Patterson

Good luck to them, I hope all goes well and they find much happiness! I’m envious but not jealous.

Ruth Pollock

I’m all for i, but would be against it if they are blocking other people’s view of the castle. Years ago some things weren’t for sale. It seems today anything goes. Good luck getting on with the neighbors…

Patricia Crane

Enjoy building your new home. Lots of modern buildings appear all over the Old Town.

Louise Wilson

Their plans sound fine until the 'glass and zinc' part. I hope the planners give permission only if the proposals are not at odds with the surroundings or with neighbouring properties. Some of the most breathtaking properties I have seen have been built with the utmost care to use traditional materials used in that area. This may not be the case here?

Lyndsey Little

I had that house· The view wasn’t that great ,so I gave it up for my damp-riddled council house. I’m much happier now!

Ian Midge Middlemiss

It’s all money that’s going to be spent in the country. Good luck to them.

Alice Lafferty Barclay

Good luck to them if its what they want. I know we all would love to have the luxury to give our kids the best.

Pilar Scorza

To build a modern place in an old town, if not done to look like it's integrated into the scenery but sticks out like a sore thumb, in my opinion, it's not a good thing. Had it been my money I would have improved the property or rebuild to make it look like it was always there but made it of top materials to last a lifetime and look great and conserve the town's architecture. I hope they come to their senses and change the plan, they can have a glass showhome somewhere else.

