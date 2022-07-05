Edinburgh Airport chaos - your letters online

Ggavin Mmarkham

This is from the airport that criticised the Scottish Government for not lifting restrictions quickly enough, and now they don’t have enough staff to cover the work needing done. The airport bosses should apologise to the public for the poor standards set.

Liz Sims

Utter chaos this morning at Edinburgh airport…. longest queues ever to get to security.

Edward Peters

The problem was caused by agencies dismissing staff during the pandemic. Many were happy to leave as pay and conditions were quite draconian. Try asking those that have experienced it.

Greig Ewins

We flew out on 25 June, which was the first day of our school holidays, and although the airport was busy and we had a bit of a wait checking in we got through security etc very quickly. We waited over an hour for luggage in Antalya so it’s not just UK Airports having issues. The frustration comes from the warnings already given to Swissport when they made so many staff redundant at the start of the pandemic instead of using the furlough scheme and this now coming home to roost.

Roger Edwards

Bought Fast Track Security passes and the line was worse than the main queue. EDI hadn’t even opened the FT hall, yet are still happy to charge people for the passes!

Michelle Minto

Surely they know how many flights are going out and how many passengers there will be, so why say “an unexpected nujmber of travellers”? Who’s running this show?

Euan Macpherson Brown

Brexit, the gift that keep on giving. So sorry for these families.

Christopher Arkle

But how were the airport supposed to know there would be lots of people going on holiday at the start of the summer holidays?

Jeff Little

People say don't blame Brexit, but the majority of workers prepared to do these manual jobs for a pittance were from other European countries. Hence the issues with production lines, warehouses, farms, hotels, the list goes on. Extremely poor management at the airport is also to blame. Who would've thought the airport would be busy at start of holidays!

Sharon Christison

So glad I am staying at home this summer, nice and relaxed day trips to lovely Scottish beaches and Scotland just as beautiful as anywhere else and the sun is forecast for next week. Who would want to put themselves and their families through the backlog and staff shortages because of the pandemic and lack of organisation in the travel industry all summer. They said it was going to happen, glad I listened.

David Miller

I’m not surprised Swissport declined to comment. I appreciate their staff are under extreme pressure but on the occasion I spoke with them their level of customer service and care was shocking.

Irene Hunter

We flew from Edinburgh at the end of May and one of our suitcases never made it to its destination despite having a priority sticker. We are still waiting, submitted a claim but no contact from anyone.

Jackie Nevison

I was there a month ago! Complete joke, cases everywhere, we had to wait hours for cases as there was no staff to take them off the airplane.

Jools RD

Why is ths happening? We flew from Newcastle on Saturday and it was a breeze. Check in and security was so organised and the queue went down quickly.... no dramas whatsoever.

Gail Miller

This airport was quick to get rid off security staff. Gordon Dewar kept blaming scottish goverment. Maybe now he needs the boot!

Stuart Roy McIvor

It’s Portobello or North Berwick for me this year. Just like the good old days!

John Elliot

Went to Majorca two weeks ago from Edinburgh with Jet2, no problems whatsoever. Bags dropped off the night before (great idea) checked in online, through security no problem. Don’t listen to all the negativity.

Ian Mulvey

Typical Edinburgh Airport. Always "suprised" and unprepared when it's busy. In the school holidays. In summer....... What does its management get paid for exactly? Always a shambles.

Joyce Marshall

Oh dear, what a shame, missing the sunshine to build them up for a Scottish winter.

