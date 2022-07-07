Edinburgh Airport chaos - your views online

Suzy Bacchini Gow

They should set up a portable cabin in the park and ride lot and bring the cases there and give people the chance to collect them. It will takes months to courier the bags to people. They could scan the tags and let people know what day their bag will be available for collection.

Christine Graham

It’s a disgrace - I’ve been waiting two weeks now . A whole 10 days on a cruise with no luggage! Have been told my luggage is en route to Edinburgh but nothing more. Edinburgh Airport say to contact your airline (KLM) but when I try them they are saying they can’t help and just to follow the tracker.

Renée La Racineuse

Expect Edinburgh Airport to charge you for the length of time your bag was “parked” there.

Bernadett Judit Barczi

What are they going to do when the festival starts in August?

Janice Scott

Wouldn’t go anywhere near flying abroad for a few years yet anyway.

Karen Dalrymple

On 30 June there was a whole flight of cases just lying in a corner luggage had Canadian tags on and other luggage all over the hall! Disgrace!

Ruth Whyler

Arrived home last night, could not believe what I saw – luggage buggies all littered around belts lying on the floor!

Karen Chappell

I am just back from Barcelona – did three airports and flew with easyJet with no delays or problems with luggage at all – must have been a lucky one.

Ian Mulvey

Why are the management still employed, Edinburgh Airport?

Stacey Weir

What’s going on with the flights and luggage?

Jade Logan

Maybe Emily's car seat is here, since they're ignoring all forms of communication.

Mike Scales

My case went missing when I flew from Edinburgh to Las Vegas with BA recently. I’ve now bought Apple AirTags so that at least I’ll know where my cases are in future.

Tory resignations

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign, leaving Boris Johnson's premiership hanging by a thread.

Jacqueline Calder

You've got to worry at who has taken their places. Only others who are "cut from the same cloth". I don't understand how someone could be, for example, a health minister and then next day, be the Chancellor of the Exchequer or the education minister. How can they be "qualified" to do so many important jobs?

Sarah Cooper

Does Dougie Ross know whether the Scottish branch of the Tories are still supposed to be backing BoJo? He's been awffy quiet lately.

Scott Reid

Meanwhile, in the real world a tin of beans costs more than £1 and a litre of fuel nudges £2.

Colin Scott

Time to leave. Basically Sunak confirming he lies to the public in support of BoJo’s decisions, even though he doesn’t agree with them. A shambles and something I don’t want to be involved with. If all the No voters in Scotland can’t see this farce, then enjoy the rest of what will be a long road.

Warren Burrows

There won’t be a general election. This will only result in a leadership contest within the Conservative Party. Why would they when they have around an 80-seat majority.

Raymond Rose

Sunak goes on economic differences, Javid on integrity... failure all round then. Boris declares he'll not resign, he's a sociopath, so no surprise there, he can't process defeat! He'll have to be dragged from office by the party.

Grant Forbes

Worst representative government there has ever been. What’s next is scary!

Katrina Kit J Kavanagh

Get the hell out BoJo... we don't want you.

John McCafferty

A bold move by the Chuckle Brothers (self-interest of course). Sadly mistaken if they think this going to make Boris do the honourable thing and resign.

Jim McHale

There is a massive s***show heading our way, with ultimately bankruptcy for the country, and these rats are getting out now - they won't be the last.

Craig Ferguson

They’ve jumped a sinking ship and both will be running for PM when BoJo resigns. If either of them had morals they wouldn’t be Tories and they would have jumped months ago.

