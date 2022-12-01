Edinburgh Airport development - your views online

Catherine Lindsay

Used to depart and arrive there and everytime we arrived it was different again!

Vicki Lamb

A reduction in the cost to pick up and drop off passengers would improve the experience!

Kelly Rich Ashford

Having arrived in Edinburgh in the pouring rain, dropped off on the tarmac and having to pull my carry-on up 30 stairs with a hurt wrist, I can assure you improvements are needed! Paying to drop off and pick up is ridiculous!

Negri Punton

£1.6m for a lay by that isn't even needed. What exactly was wrong with the way it worked before it was revamped and then a charge added? What a waste of money.

Pauline Firth

They should be looking at expanding baggage reclaim – Edinburgh has to be the worst ever.

Belinda Wilson

So now we can look forward to another hike in drop-off charges to fund the development.

Tania Allan

More likely to increase to £10!

Deano McAlpine

Most confusing layout and signage ever!

Jennie Godfrey

Maybe dropping off and picking up would be easier at a tram stop!

Gary Gordon

Total shambles of an airport! Charge you £4 to drop off and it can take more than 10 minutes to get out sitting in gridlock and then they want £8 for the privilege of holding you up. Contactless payments hardly ever work, causing lengthy delays! Usually only three barriers out of four working - all in all, a completely miserable experience!

Marion Woodward

Having flown out of Glasgow airport recently, I can honestly say it was a very easy straightforward, comfortable experience. Edinburgh airport has a lot of catching up to do. It is an embarrassment to the capital city and the parking is beyond a joke. Trying to explain the expense of pickup/drop off to our French friends is embarrassing too. I hope the CEO reads these comments.

Johnny Cee

Will this mean that customers are going to be able to drop off and pick up customers, we who are currently penalised heavily for waiting even outside the airport by private parking detectives/vultures? Or will the fleeced remain fleeced as normal? To charge for using your terminal is a disgrace, shameful!

Avril Mancey

The cost is outrageous, hence why hundreds of cars are all over surrounding area waiting to pick up at very last minute!

Gary Morwood

When the drop off charge was first introduced at £2 I e-mailed the airport to ask why. The reply I got was that it was to help pay for a new access road from the A8 that never happened and then they raise it to £4. It’s all down to pure greed.

Gavin Skinner

Excellent - can they now make this fee of charge rather than ripping everyone off and also sort out the security process as that tray system is a shambles?

Andy McGill

I wouldn’t go anywhere near that disaster of an airport to pick up or drop off, £4 is absolutely disgusting.

Sam McIntosh

More greed from the CEO who instead of furloughing staff during Covid paid them off saying to a reporter, “We have to protect investors and shareholders.” He didn’t answer when she said perhaps he should be using their huge profits to help staff and their families.

Colin Gilbert

Here's an idea - why don't the airport just charge a fair amount in flight tax? Then perhaps we wouldn't feel like they're trying to rob us blind the minute we get within 100 metres of the front door? £4 to drop off, if you're quick.

Mahyar Mortazavi

Sitting in Singapore Airport, Edinburgh/UK Airports will need a time machine to catch up. Current owners are slow and backward. Check in to gate 10 min; Edinburgh, 30 min; harassment by low-cost airlines, 40 minutes security then delays.

Marc Elvin

So that’s where the £4 charge has gone or as others have said guess at increase to an even £5. Why not improve the trams service to accommodate all flights, especially early and late ones rather than promoting car pick-up? Or are they just looking to make money?

Georgina Marley

It cost me £24 to drop my daughter off at the airport due to not knowing where to go.

