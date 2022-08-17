Edinburgh bin strike - your views online
Thursday’s bin strike in Edinburgh will go ahead after union members rejected a “derisory” pay offer from council leaders.
Devon Longstone
Not surprised, no one has had an actual pay rise in 12 years since the credit crunch/recession in 2010.
Peter Keenan
If you don’t support these strikes (railway, post office etc as well) you’re part of the problem!
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Capital couple met in city pub and went on to abuse children
-
2
Edinburgh crime: Blackburn woman ordered to pay policeman compensation after biting attack
-
3
Edinburgh bin workers to strike this week as union rejects ‘paltry’ pay offer
-
4
East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Musselburgh
-
5
Edinburgh festivals: Fringe performer speaks out about 'non-stop' sexual harassment while handing out flyers
Davie Fridge
Years of underfunded Scottish Councils has come to this. Take the rubbish and dump it at the Scottish Parliament, let them clear up the mess they have created.
Daniel Doro
Whatever you do for a living you should also go on strike. Inflation is 8-9 per cent (officially), why should anyone work and make less money?
Claire Malcolm
These people have to strike to get a decent wage.
Pawel Łuniewski
But, be honest, without any strikes the streets are the same.
Billy M Mclauchlan
See how they say they don’t know what else to cut, well how about MPs’ salaries – they go up all the time, what about cutting them for a change?
Navid Saberi
When did they go back to work? I was under the impression that they’ve been on strike for the last few years anyway!
Joe Foster
The whole city is a bin anyway, rubbish and weeds everywhere.
Douglas Kilkenny
Stop paying council tax, Edinburgh is becoming a ghetto.
Theador Rodriguez
its not like we will notice much difference.
Fringe favourites
What have been your Fringe highlights so far?
Jill Ogilvie
Staying at home to avoid festival crowds and to recover after the heatwave. Highlight is when it’s all over so I can actually get into town in my own homeland without getting constantly bumped into - sorry, but true story.
Diane Gray
Escaping the crowded to busted city at every opportunity. Currently in Glasgow (stayed overnight) for some culture.
Neil Carr
Simple Minds live in Princes Street Gardens – both nights were outstanding.
Jennifer Cumming
Due to the current energy, fuel and rise of food prices I haven’t been to see anything. Priorities are food, paying bills and school uniforms, so no money left over for festival shows unfortunately. I do plan a walk around the town with a picnic but it kind of makes me feel low as I know I can’t afford to see anything or buy drinks/food. On a more positive note, a trip to the art galleries/museum/botanics is always good and my garden is looking great as spent most of the summer hols in it!
Alan Raeburn
My fringe is at the back of my heid rather than the front.
David Elise Dixon
The Trucking Harpist at Whistle Binkies. Easily the most unique and funny show in The Fringe.
Jennie Godfrey
a Gaelic film this coming Saturday at the Filmhouse.
Ronnie Williams
The puffling which turned up at the Texas concert at Fringe by the Sea
Kenneth West
Finding the Omniverse at the Omni Centre free fringe venue and the bars are awesome!
Stephen Flynn
It was gonna be Jerry Sadowitz
Kim Forrest
Being in a cabaret/burlesque performance last Friday. Haven't actually seen anything though.
Brian Thomas
There’s Something About Mary at The Beehive. Outstanding show.
Toni Edwards
Fighting through people to try to get on a bus!
Bike thug
Sighthill man threatened by masked teen on motor-bike calls for crackdown on 'dangerous' driving
Dawny Dawn
This has been an issue for years in West Edinburgh. Police Scotland say they are doing lots to get them off the road. However, they won’t chase them as it’s “too dangerous”. You can hear them out all evening and night, tearing about the streets and parks.
Paul Davis
Sadly a very common occurrence in the west of Edinburgh
Catherine Mcneill
Witnessed one the other night in Gorgie. He had a balaclava on and actually kicked a guy’s car. When the driver got out he took off.
Subscribe
Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions