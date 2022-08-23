Edinburgh bin strike - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Pickering

I saw two volunteers on Clerk Street this morning with their litter pickers, brushes and black bags… heroes.

Patricia Farquhar

Put skips out - even if they are an eyesore they would be better than this.

George Bathgate

What’s wrong with the public? Why drop their rubbish at an overflowing bin? Take a plastic bag with you and put your refuse in. Take it home or find a bin with space and use it.

Cath Bowering

The place is disgusting - absolute embarrassment.

Chris Cuthill

Can’t say the city was much better before the strike, bins regularly overflowed for days on end.

Andrew Little

It actually gives me the fear seeing it all, that we are going to have a major vermin problem soon - a lot worse than it already is now.

Sylv Mercer

If people put rubbish in the bins it would help. Driving through the city at 4am and it’s a crazy mess. Shop owners shouldn't be putting the rubbish out for the seagulls to attack if they know it’s not going go be collected!

Chris Whitehead

Timing their strike this way so it does the maximum damage to the city doesn't ring well with me.

Belinda-Jane Sinclair

Good on them! They are viewed as just bin men. Can we do without them? NO! They deserve more than the politicians who do nothing positive at ground level for any of us. I totally support them.

William Kay

Is it too controversial to suggest take-away meals should be banned for the duration? They can be a mega source of litter. (Waits for the resounding, ‘Yes’.)

Margaret Heinsar

People should stop eating takeaways while the strike is on and the bins would be empty. I saw half-eaten McDonalds left at the Waverley Market.

Kenny Young

Pay the workers what they deserve!

Christine Mckechnie

It's disgusting. We will be overrun with rats soon if we are not already.

Comedy gala

Fringe stars are to stage a gala fundraiser to support Edinburgh’s striking refuse workers strike fund.

George Bathgate

You can’t blame the binmen for this. Everyone that works should be able afford the essentials to live comfortably.

Lisa Haynes

How about having a go at everybody that is fly tipping instead of having a go at the council?

Blair Nelson

Yes the streets are disgusting in Edinburgh, and well done the bin men and women of Edinburgh for making a stand. Just remember what you are experiencing in the city … the good folks of Govanhill have suffered this kind of stuff for years.

Tony Stamp

Sturgeon and the SNP are a disgrace by refusing the hard working binmen a realistic pay rise. We all know why they aren't offering the money, it's because the SNP are syphoning off millions of pounds from the Westminster budget to fund their independence campaign. What a disgrace.

Gillian McVittie

Well done to the fringe performers.

Tim Shields

Bins have been over flowing since well before strike started.

Angela Carr

I was walking around town today. Oh my god, it’s a total disgrace. I was really embarrassed when I saw the tourist looking at it. The bins were overflowing, glass everywhere. We are soon going to have a bigger rat problem than we do now.

Georgina Boggs Goudie

We were up on Saturday and yes, it was a mess, and sadly this is when you realise what a good job the refuse team do and how much they are missed.

James Spears

How about the SNP doing something, rather the opening offices in foreign countries. They should sort out Scotland’s problems, not pander to indy2 ideology.

Natalie Shiels

Yesterday I took my children to the Tattoo. Walking to the bus stop someone must have ‘by mistake’ kicked over 10 glass beer bottles, and kicked them about. My son picked it up and smashed it. I think he was even annoyed by them lying around. He’s three years old.

Peter Anderson

Well done, great gesture.

Davie Lawrie

Give the workers a fair and decent pay rise and they'll be emptied...simple really.

