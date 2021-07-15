Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World is to close its doors for good after nearly 40 years - your views online

Emma Martin (8) and her sister Claire (4) holding a South American owl butterfly at Butterfly World

Butterfly World

Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World is to close its doors for good after nearly 40 years

Gemma Riddles

So sad, used to take my dad there many times when he became disabled and we both loved it. As someone says here, it is a pity they cannot get charity status to remain open.

Kerry Donaldson

It’s an Edinburgh institution! Hope it can be saved.

Becky Hume

Utter crime to let this happen.

Doreen Mcfadyen

No, this is so unfair, people need this beautiful place, the only way people and the hundreds of children can see nature as it is. Can it not be sponsored by several companies?

Louise Wilson

All the people saying it shouldn’t be shutting haven’t bothered supporting it in years. Maybe if they had gone they wouldn’t need to shut. Every time we have gone it’s always been dead. Nothing to do with the government, more to do with the public!

Susan Stevens

Sadly I don’t see how it can open while Covid is still rife. It’s a greenhouse environment with little space for social distancing. I hope they find homes for all their birds, insects and reptiles.

Peter Keenan

Midlothian Council should not be allowing this to happen!

Holly Patrick

What a pity that Dobbie’s has made no money from folk spending all their time in their gardens, otherwise they might have been able to help out.

Vinnie Devine

Gutted for them. Would happily contribute to some sort of fund to save this place. Our kids absolutely love this place and is a godsend on those cold/rainy days when outdoor activities are difficult. If anyone is organised enough to start some sort of crowd funding for this, we'd be eternally grateful they could continue to operate.

Clarihew Lynn

What a tragedy! This place is awesome. They helped me get over my serious fear of spiders.

Caroline Koo

Gutted. I was hoping to take my son when it finally opened as he’s never been…….such a shame.

Stephanie McCormick

Folks of Midlothian, write to your local MP! This is an Invaluable learning resource for local children. If it can't be run as a business any longer, it should certainly be considered as a social enterprise venture. Unfortunately I'm Borders based or I'd write to them myself.

Douglas Murdoch

Another one the government will not help. Primary school kids go there as part of there education, now what are they going to do?

Liz Crosbie

I really hope this place is saved. I’ve been once just before lockdown and was looking forward to going back.

Catherine Ross

Visited many times with my kids and sad to hear they won’t be able to do the same with their own kids one day. Surely it will soon recoup losses, especially as more visitors arrive over the summer? Tough choice to pull the plug now.

Sandra McKay

This is so sad. I took lots of my primary school classes on trips here as well as visiting with my own family. Here’s hoping it can be saved. Such a great place for kids to learn, with fantastic staff too.

Loren Slater

This is so so sad. One of my son’s favourite places to go and inspired his love and knowledge of insects and animals - gutted. It’s such a special and unique place, we felt lucky to have it here. I hope this decision can be reversed somehow, it was always busy when we went.

Joanne Anderson

So sad. Went there with school and then often with my two kids. We all loved it. Surely something can be done to save this.

Angela Findlay

I took hundreds of pupils there over the years in its early days. It was an amazing experience and provokes so many happy memories. Sad to see it go.

Victoria Deacon

We got season passes just before Covid hit and it closed. We loved visiting and the staff were always so lovely and helpful. My daughter had her sixth birthday party there and loved it. Such a sad loss.

Pauline Balloch

Can Dobbies at least state what is to happen to all the reptiles and butterflies housed there? So sad, surely something can be done to save it. Perhaps Dobbies want the land to expand on. I had no idea they even owned it.

Lee Davidson