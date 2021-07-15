Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World is to close its doors for good after nearly 40 years - your views online
"I really hope this place is saved. I’ve been once just before lockdown and was looking forward to going back”
Butterfly World
Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World is to close its doors for good after nearly 40 years
Gemma Riddles
So sad, used to take my dad there many times when he became disabled and we both loved it. As someone says here, it is a pity they cannot get charity status to remain open.
Kerry Donaldson
It’s an Edinburgh institution! Hope it can be saved.
Becky Hume
Utter crime to let this happen.
Doreen Mcfadyen
No, this is so unfair, people need this beautiful place, the only way people and the hundreds of children can see nature as it is. Can it not be sponsored by several companies?
Louise Wilson
All the people saying it shouldn’t be shutting haven’t bothered supporting it in years. Maybe if they had gone they wouldn’t need to shut. Every time we have gone it’s always been dead. Nothing to do with the government, more to do with the public!
Susan Stevens
Sadly I don’t see how it can open while Covid is still rife. It’s a greenhouse environment with little space for social distancing. I hope they find homes for all their birds, insects and reptiles.
Peter Keenan
Midlothian Council should not be allowing this to happen!
Holly Patrick
What a pity that Dobbie’s has made no money from folk spending all their time in their gardens, otherwise they might have been able to help out.
Vinnie Devine
Gutted for them. Would happily contribute to some sort of fund to save this place. Our kids absolutely love this place and is a godsend on those cold/rainy days when outdoor activities are difficult. If anyone is organised enough to start some sort of crowd funding for this, we'd be eternally grateful they could continue to operate.
Clarihew Lynn
What a tragedy! This place is awesome. They helped me get over my serious fear of spiders.
Caroline Koo
Gutted. I was hoping to take my son when it finally opened as he’s never been…….such a shame.
Stephanie McCormick
Folks of Midlothian, write to your local MP! This is an Invaluable learning resource for local children. If it can't be run as a business any longer, it should certainly be considered as a social enterprise venture. Unfortunately I'm Borders based or I'd write to them myself.
Douglas Murdoch
Another one the government will not help. Primary school kids go there as part of there education, now what are they going to do?
Liz Crosbie
I really hope this place is saved. I’ve been once just before lockdown and was looking forward to going back.
Catherine Ross
Visited many times with my kids and sad to hear they won’t be able to do the same with their own kids one day. Surely it will soon recoup losses, especially as more visitors arrive over the summer? Tough choice to pull the plug now.
Sandra McKay
This is so sad. I took lots of my primary school classes on trips here as well as visiting with my own family. Here’s hoping it can be saved. Such a great place for kids to learn, with fantastic staff too.
Loren Slater
This is so so sad. One of my son’s favourite places to go and inspired his love and knowledge of insects and animals - gutted. It’s such a special and unique place, we felt lucky to have it here. I hope this decision can be reversed somehow, it was always busy when we went.
Joanne Anderson
So sad. Went there with school and then often with my two kids. We all loved it. Surely something can be done to save this.
Angela Findlay
I took hundreds of pupils there over the years in its early days. It was an amazing experience and provokes so many happy memories. Sad to see it go.
Victoria Deacon
We got season passes just before Covid hit and it closed. We loved visiting and the staff were always so lovely and helpful. My daughter had her sixth birthday party there and loved it. Such a sad loss.
Pauline Balloch
Can Dobbies at least state what is to happen to all the reptiles and butterflies housed there? So sad, surely something can be done to save it. Perhaps Dobbies want the land to expand on. I had no idea they even owned it.
Lee Davidson
So sad. My wee boy is autistic and this is his favourite place. We have a membership.