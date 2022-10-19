Edinburgh Castle concert fears - your views online

Viv Haig

God forbid the people of Edinburgh should enjoy some concerts by big names artists. Tell you what, build us a decent sized concert venue so bands don’t miss out Edinburgh on their tour. Went to both Simple Minds gigs in the gardens this year - brilliant.

Phillipa Claire Morris

But happy to build massive seating stands next to the castle. The mind boggles! They should look at the Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town, designed for outdoors concerts for inspiration. This venue is in need of a major overhaul.

Alan J Young

If they are banning the concerts in the gardens, shouldn't the Tattoo be in danger too?

Steven Oliver

As the railway line passes close to the castle and is more at risk from rockfalls, then why don't they ban the trains as well?

Ronald Dingwall

I'm afraid this is Historic Environment playing silly buggers, as they have done with The Radical Road, Linlithgow Palace and St Ninians Chapel. Totally unacceptable behaviour with very little possibility of danger. Put up warning notices if they want. Health and safety is a convenient excuse.

Chris Poon

So instead of fixing the rockfall they are just going to be like, “watch it, don't be down there.”

Martin Delaney

The whole thing is nonsense and it has nothing to do with rocks. And I blame the stuck up dinosaurs at The Cockburn Association for this. How six concerts a year can turn the gardens into a theme park (in their opinion) is beyond me.

Edinburgh crime

A security guard broke a thief’s leg during a shoplifting incident in an Edinburgh supermarket.

Andy Taylor

Surely, if he is working for Lidl, they should be held vicariously responsible. The security guard only doing his job and maybe hadn't received sufficient training. And maybe, just maybe, the shoplifters shouldn't be shoplifting.

Carol Winton

Shame for the security guard, always the baddies that get the sympathy. The guard was maybe a bit rough but the guy was breaking law, so got what he deserved.

Ian Stevenson

Good stuff, don't go shoplifting don't get broken legs. They would have hands chopped of in some countries!

Anne Pearson

Security guard fined and now has criminal record for doing his job? This is what is so wrong with our country.

Martin Cunningham

He was doing his job and gets charged. A total injustice. That's what is wrong with this country. Look after the people that cause the problems and punish the ones who try to deal with the problems.

Andrew Holloway

Oh well, hope the thief doesn't have a leg to stand on in court!

Jim Wilson

And where is the problem ? They take the risk first by committing a crime and then bleat about the consequences.

Lynda Kelly

So what’s the point in employing a security guard if he just lets people walk in to the shop and help themselves? Surely if it’s OK for some not to pay it’s OK for all.

Irene Bowerbank

I’m sure we’ll see an uprise in food theft in this country with what’s going on.

Linda Forrest-Gatti

I don’t think it’s a security guard’s job to use violence.

Colin McLaren

What a sad country we live in. He should be rewarded, not prosecuted. Means the thug couldn’t rob anywhere or anyone else for six weeks. More than he’d get for stealing. Unbelievable.

Fiona Kerr

It's a joke. No wonder there are so many shoplifters when there's no deterrent and it's a travesty that a hard working man doing his job is the one punished.

Graham Patterson

It’s crazy to me that we criminalise someone actually tackling criminals, yet give little support to victims of their crimes! I’m fed up of criminals who only take and never give anything, yet try to play the victim!

Lynn Gibb

So the shoplifter has a broken leg but he was trying to get away and fighting with a guard possibly on drugs, which can make them harder to control. The guard neded to hold him but unfortunately accidents happen. Why he should be charged is ridiculous. This country is so stupid the baddie gets treated better than the good guys. If you do wrong you have to accept the consequences.

