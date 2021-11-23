Edinburgh Christmas: 92,000 people but parents can't go to their children's nativity play? - Your views online

More than 92,000 people visited Edinburgh's Christmas festival over the weekend.

Stacey Robertson: But parents can't go to their children's nativity play in school.

James Melvin: The ice rink is much better put in George Street than ruining the grass in the Gardens.

Jacqueline McCraw: It’s a pity they didn't put the money that was spent on this on keeping the Edinburgh Ice Rink open. Think we should just cancel send the city council abroad with all the tourists they support. It's certainly not the people of Edinburgh or the children.

Claire Montgomery: So they’ve punted the ice rink to George Street, causing an increase in traffic around the area. That’s not going to help the council’s climate target is it? All about the money with them.

Peter Anderson: Welcome to Edinbugh PLC .Scotland's Disneyland run by Underbelly.

Louise Rintoul: Went along George Street at last night nd I thought the ice rink looked a bit stuck at the end away from rest of the market. It doesn't look anything special and it looked better at St Andrews Square, but I totally understand why it's not there.

Ian Gordon Davitt: Soon Edinburgh will be one giant Christmas Theme Park built for tourists. The pesky residents should just keep out of the way.

Ken Johnston: The council is doing its best to achieve that. In ten years the city will only have tourists and students.

Brian Hambling: Fourth wave and another lockdown incoming.

Cath Crosbie: The ice rink looks a bit small and narrow to me. It was much better when it was in the Gardens.

Ronnie Brunton: Down with this sort of thing.

Ken Thomas: How about a permanent indoor rink for the capital city rather than just a small, rough, temporary one at Christmas? It’s great fun though.

William Jessiman: Something else we just don't need.

Boris babbles

Readers were quick to pass judgement on Boris Johnson’s rambling speech to the CBI in which he praised Peppa PIg, compared himself to Moses and impersonated a car accelerating, saying “Broom broom brah brah”.

Jane Elliott: A Trump wannabe act with an emotional age of four (though that is probably insulting to most four-year-olds). Unbelievably embarrassing.

James Carroll: If Johnson is Moses I think the Ten Commandments come from Rupert Murdoch.

Andy Stephen: To be fair, who hasn’t turned up still mashed from the weekend on a Monday? I mean I did it. Maybe three times. Some 15 years ago when I was in my early-20s. Also I’m not the leader of an entire country addressing the concerns of some 190,000 busuinesses – but still, let’s cut the guy some slack (sarcasm alert).

Thomas Duffy: Genuine question: what overrules the good sense of the people who vote for this clown? You can’t all have fallen for the “get Brexit done” con trick.

Patricia Anderson: Third-rate politician uses third-rate jokes to mask the fact that he knows nothing about business and industry.

Stephen Livingstone: To think, had we made the right choice in 2014, we could be mere onlookers to this horror show by now. Laughing along with the rest of the world.

Gwendoline Barlow: I think he needs support as he is looking tired. He is trying to be and do so much to please everyone that he looks run down. He needs a weekend-long break.

John Sandilands: Wrong. He needs a permanent break.

Bernadette Stanier: For God’s sake give the man a break! He has had a lot to put up with in the last 18 months or so. He’s still getting over his mother's death and funeral and he’ll have been reminded of that at David Ames’ funeral. Everyone is having a go at him all the time, no matter what he does – even if he has a day off to spend time with is wife and son, which he is entitled to do just like everyone else. Back off and give him some space

Jean Hacon: He was voted in by the British people to run a nation and all he can quote is “Peppa Pig”. God help the nation.

