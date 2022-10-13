Edinburgh City Plan - your views online
Plans to insist that all new housing in Edinburgh is built on brownfield sites could lead to the loss of 3600 jobs and cost the economy £2.6 billion over the next ten years, a new study claims.
Gordon Renwick
But we have to be greener and better for the environment. Growing up 25 years ago on the outskirts it was all greeenbelt and not allowed to be built upon. Now it is building whereever they can.
Lorna Gatens
This isn't new. A safeguarding of green belt has been in place for decades and should remain. There's plenty of brownfield sites and derelict buildings that can house businesses. It's not as though we're an industrial or manufacturing powerhouse anymore.
Gillian Hastie
Excellent. It’s greenbelt for a reason.
Dawn Dennington
In the current economic climate, how can it be right to displace businesses with possible job losses because the council has changed its plans?
Peter Serman
It's not just Edinburgh. Fife Council give the go ahead for new estates to be built on farmers’ fields yet there are so many brownfield sites available.
Lynda Matear
Bonnyrigg used to be surrounded by green belt but they're throwing up houses like there's no tomorrow. All the villages are building into each other and there's no infrastructure.
Paul McMungall
I would rather look out my windows to see a forest or fields, not a concrete jungle. Wasteland should be used for new developments, not green belt.
Dot Thomson
There are thousands of new build houses on green belt land around Edinburgh!
Geordie Mick
It’s OK building new houses but when will they upgrade the road system? The bypass is a car park for commuters to at peak times.
Parking in Edinburgh
It's cheaper to accept a fine than pay the fee in some parts of city
Stuart Young
Could just make all parking free and leave people alone. Bearing in mind the roads are public property that belongs to us yet the council think it’s their own private business. Think there’s near £20 million a year profit from parking now.
Steven Wilson
Used to love going shopping etc in Edinburgh. Never go anywhere near it these days. Everything is a pain in rear to get to, because of roadworks along with the cost of parking.
Kevin Lewis
if it wasn't for work we would stay clear of Edinburgh. The city is brutal for parking, roadworks etc.
Gary Mitchell
Nothing new there, been that way for years.
Jean Mole
Disabled have to pay to park in Livingston with a blue badge. Free in Edinburgh.
George Ross
Everyone should avoid Edinburgh centre, it’s a no go area.
Mary Moriarty
Family pays tribute to 'one of a kind' Queen of Leith and Edinburgh's best known pub landlady
Paul Clarke
Knew Mary for many years in my job as a local radio broadcaster. A sad loss indeed. Sincere sympathy to Mary’s family. Sorely missed.
Lorraine Rourke
Mary was one of the warmest persons I have had the pleasure to call my friend. Always there with her wise words and wisdom. She was a fantastic ambassador for Leith and will be sorely missed. Will miss our wee blethers. RIP.
Linda Goodman
The Evening News had a lovely article about Mary. More to her than we all knew.
Sharon Dolan
Mary was an amazing woman. Helped me when I took the village pub over. Will miss bumping it to Mary, she always took time to stop and chat.
Wilma Kelly
RIP Mary. You were one in a million and will be sadly missed.
Carol Brown
Oh, the memories in the Port o Leith. Such a wonderful funny lady! Only one Mary.
Theresa Notman
Mary was one of the kindest, fun loving lady I have known.
Diane Mckenzie
I remember her from the Port o Leith bar, always a party and Mary was the best hostess. Funny, warm and kind, one in a million. I will never forget her. Thanks for the memories Mary.
