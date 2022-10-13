Edinburgh City Plan - your views online

Campaignedrs protesting over proposals for 500 new homes on green belt land at Cammo

Gordon Renwick

But we have to be greener and better for the environment. Growing up 25 years ago on the outskirts it was all greeenbelt and not allowed to be built upon. Now it is building whereever they can.

Lorna Gatens

This isn't new. A safeguarding of green belt has been in place for decades and should remain. There's plenty of brownfield sites and derelict buildings that can house businesses. It's not as though we're an industrial or manufacturing powerhouse anymore.

Gillian Hastie

Excellent. It’s greenbelt for a reason.

Dawn Dennington

In the current economic climate, how can it be right to displace businesses with possible job losses because the council has changed its plans?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Serman

It's not just Edinburgh. Fife Council give the go ahead for new estates to be built on farmers’ fields yet there are so many brownfield sites available.

Lynda Matear

Bonnyrigg used to be surrounded by green belt but they're throwing up houses like there's no tomorrow. All the villages are building into each other and there's no infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McMungall

I would rather look out my windows to see a forest or fields, not a concrete jungle. Wasteland should be used for new developments, not green belt.

Dot Thomson

There are thousands of new build houses on green belt land around Edinburgh!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geordie Mick

It’s OK building new houses but when will they upgrade the road system? The bypass is a car park for commuters to at peak times.

Parking in Edinburgh

It's cheaper to accept a fine than pay the fee in some parts of city

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Young

Could just make all parking free and leave people alone. Bearing in mind the roads are public property that belongs to us yet the council think it’s their own private business. Think there’s near £20 million a year profit from parking now.

Steven Wilson

Used to love going shopping etc in Edinburgh. Never go anywhere near it these days. Everything is a pain in rear to get to, because of roadworks along with the cost of parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Lewis

if it wasn't for work we would stay clear of Edinburgh. The city is brutal for parking, roadworks etc.

Gary Mitchell

Nothing new there, been that way for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Mole

Disabled have to pay to park in Livingston with a blue badge. Free in Edinburgh.

George Ross

Everyone should avoid Edinburgh centre, it’s a no go area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Moriarty

Family pays tribute to 'one of a kind' Queen of Leith and Edinburgh's best known pub landlady

Paul Clarke

Knew Mary for many years in my job as a local radio broadcaster. A sad loss indeed. Sincere sympathy to Mary’s family. Sorely missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Rourke

Mary was one of the warmest persons I have had the pleasure to call my friend. Always there with her wise words and wisdom. She was a fantastic ambassador for Leith and will be sorely missed. Will miss our wee blethers. RIP.

Linda Goodman

The Evening News had a lovely article about Mary. More to her than we all knew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Dolan

Mary was an amazing woman. Helped me when I took the village pub over. Will miss bumping it to Mary, she always took time to stop and chat.

Wilma Kelly

RIP Mary. You were one in a million and will be sadly missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Brown

Oh, the memories in the Port o Leith. Such a wonderful funny lady! Only one Mary.

Theresa Notman

Mary was one of the kindest, fun loving lady I have known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Mckenzie

I remember her from the Port o Leith bar, always a party and Mary was the best hostess. Funny, warm and kind, one in a million. I will never forget her. Thanks for the memories Mary.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe