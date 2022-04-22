Edinburgh congestion charge - your views online

Steven Ogilvie

We have already upgraded both our vehicles at great cost to be compliant to drive in the LEZ but now I'm going to be hit with a congestion charge. You can't win. For some, public transport just isn't feasible due to hours worked or health conditions that don't qualify as a disability.

Renée La Racineuse

It is true we can’t keep filling the city with more and more vehicles, but a congestion charge is not the way to limit numbers. It will hit working people and small businesses hardest, and the money raised won’t be spent on improving public transport, but wasted on vanity projects.

Janet Murray

Typical, enforced restrictions again without consulting people of Edinburgh. Time to get rid.

Julie Logan

Who is there to vote for on May 5 that has Edinburgh residents’ issues as a priority?

Gary Clark

If they were temporary to fund fixing roads and tram works, then fine.

William Hatton

Small business voted before on this issue and it was a massive absolutely not then. Edinburgh City Council need to remember who they represent.

Graham McLeod

Probably, if we had voted for it 20 years or so ago, the city would not be such a mess!

Irena Wilsonski

Sometimes you have to make changes for our safety. Too many cars are coming into our areas and parking, leaving cars there all day and all the cars and buses toiling to move about with the volume of traffic and being made worse with the road works everywhere. Some of us will be happy when this happens and some will not, but something has to be done, because we are stuck in cars or taxis trying to get to hospital appointments.

Dean Thomson

The clowncil tried to impose these road tolls years ago and it was overwhelmingly voted out by the public. So they widened the permit zones instead, all in the aid of easing congestion in the city centre. It never worked, it was just plan B of their money making scheme. Will they be putting this scheme out for a public vote? Nah, I doubt it. It’s a money making scheme camouflaged as an eco friendly scheme, don’t let them tell you otherwise.

Christopher Arkle

If only there was a council election coming up soon, then the people of Edinburgh could vote against this policy!

Andy Main

It will go ahead regardless of the amount of opposition against it. They don’t listen to the electorate as they know best. Cycle lane from Roseburn to city centre, 25 objections, 1 for. Guess how that went – £18 million cycle lane which will probably double in cost by completion gets the go ahead. Edinburgh’s roads are in an appalling state. SNP council have joined the anti-cars In Edinburgh mob, which incidentally ended Labour’s control of the council. Out of touch with the electorate.

Angie Gladstone

Some people can't get to their work by bus. Why impose this when country already on its knees?

Paul McCall

Stand up, be confident and vote these idiots out. They think Edinburgh is their little city to control. You, the people, have the power to remove them.

David Pentland

It's in place in many other UK cities. It makes sense.

James Crawley

Not just small businesses. Inflation and cost of living are rising at an alarming rate and the SNP are thinking of introducing a congestion charge - are they mad?

Roddy Watson

It’s quite scandalous that our council panders to shopping malls where you can park for free, yet hits small businesses all over Edinburgh with everything. More cars in these malls, (Craigleith, Fort Kinnaird, Gyle etc) more fumes, but these people are obviously expendable in a modern Edinburgh.

Susan Peters

Edinburgh is dying on its feet – are they wanting to close it altogether? I will only go to malls now, plenty parking, no fees. Shame, Edinburgh used to be good.

Andrew Brown

No matter what party is in power the congestion charge will still come in.

Scott Brown