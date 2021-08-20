Edinburgh cycle campaigners highlights 'hokey cokey' traffic measures as councillors agree to keep most Spaces for People schemes - your views online

Lisa Ferguson The Spaces For People project in Edinburgh has introduced floating bus stops. This means there will be a cycle lane between the pavement and the passengers access to the bus

Spaces for People

Edinburgh cycle campaigners highlights 'hokey cokey' traffic measures as councillors agree to keep most Spaces for People schemes

Christine Kerrigan

I was driving in Edinburgh last Monday when I came accross five cyclists and not one was within the cycle lane but in the lane of traffic!

Martha Spence

Our council have made an absolute mess of our city. Instead of controlling traffic congestion they have caused major problems. For them to say its for the better worries me. Have any of them driven around the city and looked at some of the road markings? They can only be called jigsaw puzzles. I would love to meet whoever thought these measures up and get rid of them. Give us our city back, fix the potholes and clear the mess of grass growing out of every street pavement.

David Kay

The airport bus blocks one lane at the side of Jenners. I was on a bus the other day, it took 20 minutes to get through the lights. Only one bus was getting through before the lights changed. The councillors need to use busses to see what people have to suffer.

William Manson

Well done councillors.You have total disregard for what citizens want. Talk about blind, you should all give your guide dogs back.

James Crawley

An absolute mess that the council aren’t prepared to admit is a dangerous mistake. Not listening to mass criticism from all sides, they’ve decided to carry on regardless and actively work against the taxpayer. The council isn’t fit for purpose and must be dissolved immediately.

McKenzie Murphy

If motorists knew how to share the roads and drive safely around people cycling, there would be no need for the hated, ill-designed cycle lanes.

Mars Andrew

And still they cycle along pavements. It may be a blessing in disguise that Just Eat are removing their cycles at the end of the month.

Sam McIntosh

For the first time in 30 years I had a street cleaning vehicle in cleaning my street. Must be because they are unable to use them in most of the town.

Fringe favourites

What is the best show you have seen at the Fringe this year?

Laura Jo Stewart

Absolute Burlesque at Surgeons Hall. Brilliant show!

Carol Byrn

Eric Davidson atSurgeons Hall. Went along to see him tonight. Great show. Very topical and sooo funny. Well worth the ticket money.

Elaine Willis

Going to see the Magnets on Sunday. Seen them a couple of times. They're great.

Linda Marshall

Must recommend "When The World Stood Still" performed by Elsa J McTaggart at the Symposium 10.50am. Multi-talented musician with the story of how the album "When The World Stood Still" came to be, during lockdown on the Isle of Lewis. Great tunes and brilliant way to start the day. I also recommed Elsa in Eva Cassidy and Me which I think finishes Saturday, so catch it if you can. 1.30pm at the Symposium. Brilliant performance of Eva tunes with a couple of Elsa's own thrown in. You won’t be disappointed.

Matthew Squire

"When The World Stood Still" at the Symposium, 10.50am. Also "Eva Cassidy and Me" also performed by Elsa J McTaggart. Both great shows.

Malcolm Straker

If you can, go to see Elsa McTaggart and Gary Lister. Two of the most wonderful people you will ever meet, now playing at the Symposium Hall,. Elsa is a talented musician who plays a variety of instruments – violin, guitar, accordion, banjo, whistle to name but a few. She also has the voice of an angel. She wrote and produced an album ‘When the World Stood Still’, something she thought about while we were all going through lockdown. It has some wonderful tunes on it and is well worth buying. She also does a wonderful tribute to the late, wonderful Eva Cassidy.

Kev Gill

Have to reccomend Eva Cassidy and Me starring the multi-talented Elsa J McTaggart at the Symposium Hall. This lady has it all – the looks,the talent and the voice to match Eva Cassidy. Just a magnificent show portraying the lives of Both Elsa and Eva – five -star rating.

Pamela Millar

Out of the Blue. Absolutely brilliant!

Gus Stewart

Siege at the Castle – by the misguided numpties.

Andrew Comrie