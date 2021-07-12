Edinburgh flooding: 'We are going to see more of these extreme events' says climate expert- your views online
"Can we please stop these ridiculous attacks on Edinburgh Council? They are trying to operate in a very financially strapped environment”
Edinburgh flooding
'We are going to see more of these extreme events' says climate expert
Derek Thorburn
It will also get even worse if the City of Edinburgh Council don't pull their finger out.
Steven Walker
Princes Street Gardens looks like the Nor Loch is making a comeback. slowly.
Pam Brown
As long as it floods floating car space and floating bike lanes.
Luigi Clavo
Now it's like Alicante or Ibiza.
Willie Anderson
But the bollards will stop the rain.
Lee Meikle
Ii was thinking along the lines of climate change as well because flooding never ever happens in Edinburgh. Bizzare.
Davy Smith
Imagine how deep it would have been without potholes! The council say that they are doing their best after all.
Colin Robertson
I’ve seen it several times so not so scarce - proper thunderstorms will do this anywhere On 26 July 1985 50mm fell in Edinburgh (2”) from a thunderstorm. A few years ago Morningside, Murrayfield, Stockbridge and Bonnington were hit. This will happen every time. If we don’t have a storm drain system every big storm will cause this. If you look at weather in the last 30 years, July can be the hottest and wettest with storms.
Jackie Hamilton
Flash flooding has been happening for a while. We get our gully cleaned out twice a year because I contact the council and request it but it still floods when we get flash flooding. It’s the sheer volume of surface water. The council needs to increase the size of drains instead of wasting money on daft schemes.
Ken Jobling
Can we please stop these ridiculous attacks on Edinburgh Council? They are trying to operate in a very financially strapped environment. The floods were a once in 100 year+ event in which no amount of drain clearing would be effective.
Lorraine Evans
Clean out the drains! Some are blocked solid.
David Black
Still no comment offered by Lesley Macinnes as to what her department is going to do to unblock the drains, thereby helping the situation.
Paul Davis
Rain has always fallen in huge quantities in short spaces of time. If CEC cleaned gullies and drains, then flooding would be much less likely.
Lizz Rennie
Exactly the same thing happened in August last year.
Ken Johnston
So 10mm to spare then. Phew. But at least we now know why Edinburgh City Council wants to get rid of cars. They want us to buy boats instead, to save them clearing the drains.
William Kay
Just try to be a bit more prepared for it in future, please.
Patrick Roberts
Arrange for the gullies and drains to be cleaned, Cllr Lesley Macinnes. Not rocket science!
Geoff Stenhouse
Nothing to do with climate change. Poor management from the City of Edinburgh Council.
Danny Carswell
50mm of rain in a day is a 100 years event? It’s actually more frequent than that, even for Edinburgh.
Alex Steven
Hope the cycle lanes were clear.
Mike Somerville
No doubt car drivers will get the blame for this.
Keith Tait
Flash flooding isn’t down to climate change, it's down to councils building on green spaces and turning everywhere concrete; it's down to people ripping up turf etc and concretely concealing the soak aways, like gardens with slabs and mono blocking etc. Not everything is down to climate change as daily suggested.
Chris Loftus
50mm isn't even two inches. The issue we had was that drains are not regularly cleared. The drainage system was swamped and overcome because they were not draining at full capacity. When was the last time you saw those big white street sweeping vans? Men used to come down from them, open up the metal grates and put in the giant nozzle to clean them out. I haven't seen that since I was a kid. All basic services from the council are getting cut back to pay for borrowing interest, admin jobs and trams. They are trying to switch more and more people to giant street bins and insist on installing those bright white led lights everywhere.
Sashipants Kahani
Simples. Clean the drains.