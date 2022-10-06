Edinburgh GP shortage - your views online

Graham Alexander

A tick box culture.... let's build lots of houses and tick the box. Never mind about schools, doctors etc it's ticking the box that counts. We need some joined up thinking. Sadly lacking these days.

Claire Wallace

Have to agree, houses are popping up left right and centre but no new GPs or schools are being built to accommodate the new houses.

Julie Starr

House developers should be made to pay tiered infrastructure costs for supporting services such as local schools and doctor surgeries if their developments exceed a certain number of homes…but I guess in that case, they would keep the numbers below these!

Paul Burgess

Housing developers should pay a premium to be used towards providing essential services like GP surgeries.

Gordon Livingstone

Well I think it holds water in Haddington East Lothian. Lots of new houses built and being built …in fact apparently you can buy a house quicker than you can get a doctors telephone appointment. They say we are living longer and that’s why state pension age increases….for how long!

John Adamson

Nurses and medics have forecast this for decades but no-one is listening.

Elayne Young

The infrastructure just isn't there. A huge development near my bit at East Calder only has a school and an electric car for community use ....lots of houses, but nothing else.

Mandy Zerifex

They shouldn't be allowed to build unless the infrastructure is there.

Michael Simon

Time our doctors got back to the pre-Covid set up. This telephone diagnosis costs a lot of lives, Covid or not!

Lynne Wright

I joined my doctors’ practice last year and still can’t see a doctor.

Ann Prentice

I don't know the last time I saw a doctor. They told my sister they weren't doing face to face appointments.

Christmas shopping

When should shops start stocking Christmas products

Ann Squires

The end of November. Right around the start of advent. Personally, I purchase things throughout the year, but seeing the decorations and such too early makes it just an excuse for a shopping binge.

Wilma Bruce

I start my Christmas shopping as soon as I have money to buy them, so started early this year.

June Campbell

End of November is soon enough and I love Xmas but now is too early.

Paula Ryans

If they really want to get ahead of the game, I had a real craving for a Creme Egg the other day. Get it on the shelves.

John Holt

It’s not Christmas, it’s a retail festival.

Hilary Shivas

A lot of Christmas stuff has been in some shops since before the end of August.

Graham Brunton

When the summer stuff sells out, as they've got nowt else to fill the space with! What else can they put there? Makes sense, no?

Ashleigh Hamilton

After Halloween.

Maureen Cummings

As soon as possible. Not everyone is into Halloween, so bring on Christmas items. It gives people a chance to buy a little each month.

Margot Gillon

Whenever they want - people like to spread the expense of Christmas.

Heather Paton

Far too early for Xmas.

Robert Bon

December 24.

Thomas Welsh

Don't know how no one has made an advent calendar for Halloween. You could have chocolates with chilli, chocolate with maggots, and even chocolate with macaroni cheese - yuk!

Lili Nielsen

I saw Christmas cookies in my shop yesterday. In Denmark, we start early.

Mary Walker

Yes, I bought my advent calendars today.

Niki Redpath

The week before Xmas, but now I send Amazon gift cards.

Darren Macpherson

November the first.

Isobel Fraser

Not everyone can afford to buy all at once. If I see something for someone, I buy it.

Wileen Ziegler Reber

October 10. Some of us like to shop early. Halloween is not a real holiday anyway.