Edinburgh Hogmanay - your views online

Ethan Macfarlane

Cancel, cancel, cancel. That’s literally all we’ve heard for two years now. Time to start living with Covid and give all this a rest. Let us get on with it.

Anna Mosspaul

No doubt the people of Edinburgh will hold their own Hogmanay celebrations regardless of these "crunch talks". After all, before the advent of Underbelly the people of Edinburgh gathered at the Tron, and some great times were had without Underbelly's interference.

Diane Burns

Looks like the Christmas Market is still on and New Year celebrations are still on but I live in sheltered housing. We have a Christmas dinner arranged for 20 December for 50 people who had nothing last year and it looks our dinner maybe cancelled. Seems thaty Underbelly have got more say than the residents off Edinburgh. Shame on you.

Louise Wilson

You can’t say don’t have a work party as it’s too dangerous to be with people that you are with most of the week, but it’s OK to have a large Hogmanay celebration with 1000s of people you don’t know.

Paul Cuthbert

Edinburgh Council will already have the money generated from it spent, so it will go ahead.

Madeline Love

Just let us enjoy the new year. Stop putting us into another lockdown, this is draining us.

lan Ritchie

Why is Underbelly still organising this or anything else, should be the question asked.

Julie Logan

This is five minutes walk away from my house. Strangers packed inon my streets like sardines, yet I can’t have a dinner party with the family in a restaurant. This council and Underbelly have absolutely no thought or respect for the local residents.

Shirley-Anne Klein

But our kids cant have Xmas concerts at school.

Barry Dickson

If this variant is so dangerous, why is the Christmas Market still on?

Christine Heeps

Just go ahead with it.

James Stirling

The council haven't got a clue what they are doing. Edinburgh has become overrun by people from every corner of the world and still Covid is raging and they ignore it and the rules falling on deaf ears. How are we supposed to get rid of Covid when clearly the rules are being ignored?

Lioslaith Rose

It beggars belief that Underbelly took over this folk festival and even tried to sue people having private parties at one point, and charged charities to let people swim in the sea for the Loony Dook. Like they own the copyright on Edinburgh Hogmanay.

Ashley Harris

How can they even think they need to cancel it? Have they had a look at how many people are squeezed into the Christmas Markets each weekend?

Jamie McMurtrie

Rename the whole of central Edinburgh ‘Downing Street’ - problem solved.

Graeme Allan

Why have they not cancelled the football every weekend then? 15k fans in Edinburgh 60k+ in Rangers and Celtic’s grounds but you can't have 400 people in a Xmas party but you can have 2k people in a nightclub.

Stuart Kerr

If this event causes a spike, does that mean that Underbelly Festival and City of Edinburgh Council may be liable, thus open to being taken to court.

Sarah Clark

It makes no sense for it to go ahead.

Edith Garrett

The safest thing to do is everyone stay inside unless you really need to come out. And we stay there for as long as is needed and don’t come our ever until it is finished, then it will all be OK.

Becky Fleming

Why cancel it? They let CO26 go ahead, so why not Hogmanay?

David Black

When it is cancelled, let's see how much money Underbelly get in compensation from CEC.

Kirk Sullivan

If we have to cancel Xmas parties that aren’t on this scale, why not cancel this too? With 30,000 people, can you really see the security checking each and everyone for vaccination status or negative lateral flow? The queues would take hours.

Abby Catherine Strang