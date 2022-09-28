Edinburgh Ice Rink to reopen - your views online

Alan Bothwell

I was there last week and I'm shocked if that is a venue that has been refurbished. The only thing I could recommend about the cafe is that it is shut down immediately, and the toilet facilities are totally inadequate.

Maureen Scott

Many happy teenage years spent here with maybe a wee bit eyeing up the talent!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather McLennan

Loved speed skating there in the 70s – great memories.

Tanya Denise Muir

Here's hoping the ice hockey will return. Loved that. The seating was outdated and awful, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Kelly

Hopefully it's been a total refurbishment as it was looking very drab and dated.

Isobel Fraser

Loved the ice rink, hope its successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally Wilson

My hubby proposed to me in the middle of this rink during a public skating session.

Angela Kennie

My friends and I went every Friday, we went to eye up the talent though. Still never learned how to ice skate!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret P Halkett

Spent all my teenage years here, great fun.

Rosemary Young

Great news,I've got kids Ice skates to sell!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Thain

Spent teenage years there back in the 60s, brilliant time.

Heatheř Andersoň

Used to work there and in my spare time I would go skating. Iad my own speed skates at the time, absolutely loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Douglas

Me in my wee skating skirt twirling around the rink. Never though that so many years later I would be living around the corner from it.

Richard Wilkie

I went on a Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Lothian

I wander who is the ice rink disco DJ. I remember going there on Friday night when they had ice rink disco, there was a old man in his 60s banging out UK hardcore and hardstyle music and gabber too. I bet they don't play that music any more, probably that crappy pop garbage.

Linda Hendry Lennen

Great memories of skating here in the 70s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Brown

Brilliant news that it’s opening, but gutted not to be welcoming the Racers back!

Catherine Grieve

So happy to hear it is opening again. Spent a lot of time there in my youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Murray

I’ll restart the Christmas skating trip this year.

Kyle on TV

Jeremy Kyle confirms his return to TV with new live show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine White

Dreadful show; I can’t believe they are bringing back this utter rubbish.

Brenda Kelly

Please don't bring him back. He is an appalling man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Hamilton

So glad I don't watch TV.

Pete Faz Farrar

Always felt better about myself after watching that programme. Some great characters on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Paterson

Thank goodness I'm at work when he's on.

Stuart Crawford

Do you really want to watch? I would suggest he hasn't changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Thomson

Didn’t watch him before, won’t watch him now.

Donna TM Winning

Actually cannot wait to watch people airing there dirty laundry for the country to see and for JK to be as patronising as ever. Nope, don’t think I’ll be watching it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Dewar

Televised bear baiting.

Scottish Labour

Anas Sarwar predicts Labour wins in Scotland would deliver victory for the party at the next general election

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Hale

Labour, do not have a chance in Scotland.

lan Quinn

How many opposition leaders have come and gone spouting the same old rubbish?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roddy Watson

He’s having a laugh. There are more Kelpies in Scotland than Labour MPS and the one they’ve got is as useful as a Kelpie (apologies to all Kelpies out there).

David A Brown

What’s he been drinking?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe