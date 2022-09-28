Edinburgh Ice Rink to reopen - your views online
Much-loved ice-skating venue Murrayfield Ice Arena is to reopen next month
Alan Bothwell
I was there last week and I'm shocked if that is a venue that has been refurbished. The only thing I could recommend about the cafe is that it is shut down immediately, and the toilet facilities are totally inadequate.
Maureen Scott
Many happy teenage years spent here with maybe a wee bit eyeing up the talent!
Heather McLennan
Loved speed skating there in the 70s – great memories.
Tanya Denise Muir
Here's hoping the ice hockey will return. Loved that. The seating was outdated and awful, though.
Graeme Kelly
Hopefully it's been a total refurbishment as it was looking very drab and dated.
Isobel Fraser
Loved the ice rink, hope its successful.
Ally Wilson
My hubby proposed to me in the middle of this rink during a public skating session.
Angela Kennie
My friends and I went every Friday, we went to eye up the talent though. Still never learned how to ice skate!
Margaret P Halkett
Spent all my teenage years here, great fun.
Rosemary Young
Great news,I've got kids Ice skates to sell!
Grace Thain
Spent teenage years there back in the 60s, brilliant time.
Heatheř Andersoň
Used to work there and in my spare time I would go skating. Iad my own speed skates at the time, absolutely loved it.
Mary Douglas
Me in my wee skating skirt twirling around the rink. Never though that so many years later I would be living around the corner from it.
Richard Wilkie
I went on a Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Joseph Lothian
I wander who is the ice rink disco DJ. I remember going there on Friday night when they had ice rink disco, there was a old man in his 60s banging out UK hardcore and hardstyle music and gabber too. I bet they don't play that music any more, probably that crappy pop garbage.
Linda Hendry Lennen
Great memories of skating here in the 70s
Yvonne Brown
Brilliant news that it’s opening, but gutted not to be welcoming the Racers back!
Catherine Grieve
So happy to hear it is opening again. Spent a lot of time there in my youth.
Greg Murray
I’ll restart the Christmas skating trip this year.
Kyle on TV
Jeremy Kyle confirms his return to TV with new live show
Catherine White
Dreadful show; I can’t believe they are bringing back this utter rubbish.
Brenda Kelly
Please don't bring him back. He is an appalling man.
Gail Hamilton
So glad I don't watch TV.
Pete Faz Farrar
Always felt better about myself after watching that programme. Some great characters on it.
Linda Paterson
Thank goodness I'm at work when he's on.
Stuart Crawford
Do you really want to watch? I would suggest he hasn't changed.
Robin Thomson
Didn’t watch him before, won’t watch him now.
Donna TM Winning
Actually cannot wait to watch people airing there dirty laundry for the country to see and for JK to be as patronising as ever. Nope, don’t think I’ll be watching it.
Alan Dewar
Televised bear baiting.
Scottish Labour
Anas Sarwar predicts Labour wins in Scotland would deliver victory for the party at the next general election
Andy Hale
Labour, do not have a chance in Scotland.
lan Quinn
How many opposition leaders have come and gone spouting the same old rubbish?
Roddy Watson
He’s having a laugh. There are more Kelpies in Scotland than Labour MPS and the one they’ve got is as useful as a Kelpie (apologies to all Kelpies out there).
David A Brown
What’s he been drinking?
