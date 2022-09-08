Edinburgh parking problems - your views online

Janette McFarlane

True, but SNP are trying to stop Edinburgh' s people having the ability to travel freely. Yet she and hers are driven around in their huge vehicles. Rules for her and not for the taxpayer.

Neil MacLennan

Haven’t needed to drive in to Edinburgh for years. Take your pick from trains, trams and buses.

John Hewit

Meanwhile, in other news: Rain is wet, it gets dark at night and dogs bark.

Peter Baird

Edinburgh was never built to cater for the number of cars that are on the streets today. If you want to live in Edinburgh and have a car then buy a property with a parking space.

Stuart Young

The roads are so congested with all the unnecessary closed junctions that no one can actually get to the parking spaces to park. A720 is a good parking spot.

Ian Robertson

The state of the roads in Middenburgh is a disgrace for a capital city.

Steph Buchan

The place is a shambles. Well done to the unionist coalition.

Barry Mackay

Central Edinburgh was never meant for cars. Should only be allowed for disabled, deliveries/taxis and residents. Commuters and shoppers can bus/train it!

Neil Ward

Council just wants to screw car owners for money. Even during a cost of living crisis they are planning to hit drivers with yet more charges. Disgraceful.

Kelly Cox Clouston

As a social care worker it’s a nightmare for us to get parked or to drive around.

Susan Ian Matheson

Parking in the UK is big business. Cars get sold with nowhere to park!

William Kay

When you are intending reducing car use in a city, one thing that is unwise to do is to make it easy and cheap to park there, so as others have said, 'quelle surprise?' No one is being stopped from owning a car, just being gently persuaded to think more carefully about when and where they use it.

John Dawson

But up there with the best for public transport!

Mohammed Siyam

Worst place to drive in as well.

Alistair James Stewart

It’s an absolute nightmare… I hate going into town.

John Smith

CEC will have the temerity to wear that statement as a badge of honour.

Drahcir Llayl

I remember when you could drive both ways up Princes Street and park outside Jenners. They wonder why there’s no shops left. Duh! Who’s going to bother unless for some tartan tat. It’s just a glorified bus lane now with zero character. Now they are going to do same with George Street. It seems daft when we are moving to electric and autonomous cars to not think of where they can be. But future proofing has never been the clowncil’s strong suit, as seen in Leith Walk, dug up so many times.

Charles Oxley

I’m sure this won’t be a surprise to anyone.

Alex Mart

Edinburgh has been named one of the worst places in the UK ... should have just stopped there!

Jamie Dockerty

Worst place to drive too.

Paul Cuthbert

I think Edinburgh is just one of the worst places to live in now, thanks too Edinburgh Council.

Steven Grieve

It's been that way since they lost the referendum on congestion charges. Its almost like we are being punished because they didn't get their way. In fact a councillor at the time said "the people of Edinburgh will regret this decision." So take from that what you want.

Gavin Davidson

They've been strangling the city for at least 30 odd years. The city centre must be for tourists rather than locals these days.

Hazel Hawkins

I agree and I don't drive anymore.

Stu Simpson

£1 for 24 minutes on Brunswick Street, if you can find a space.

