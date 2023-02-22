Edinburgh parking - your views online

Edinburgh parking: Council announce they are introducing instant fines for people parking their car on cycle lanes

Robert Hugh Cook

It would also be a great idea if the council repaired the footpaths around the city as the number of holes and broken pavements are a disgrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Renwick

Instant fines for cyclists not using cycle lanes then?

Tony Ward

And where exactly are delivery, service, carers, taxis, removal vans etc supposed to park when all kerbside parking has been “temporarily” removed? If The City of Edinburgh Council are so strapped for cash, why are they wasting our Counci Tax on legal fees to pursue an action that wasn't in any party's election manfesto to close down licensed entertainment venues?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Davis

And here we have a very rare sighting, a cyclist using the cycle path, probably the only sem-decent stretch of tarmac in and around Edinburgh.

Kenny Mcivor

What a shambles. I’ve lived here all my life and have never seen such a mess What must tourists think - Beautiful Edinburgh?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Ferguson

I would hate to be a delivery driver in the city centre now – it’s very difficult.

Georgy Clarke

Once again cyclists are getting everything, so fine cyclists who saunter along the middle of the road in pairs holding up traffic. Fine them for jumping red lights. If they want more rights, then make them pay insurance and have a license for using roads!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lia Dickson

There won’t be any money for anything soon, as they will be giving it out to the tourists as compensation for all the accidents they’re going to have. It’s also important to remember if everyone actually took their points to the council they may listen.

Glenn Aitken

This amazes me. They can't issue instant fines to illegally parked vehicles in active greenways - Newington and Lothian Road as perfect examples - or bus stop with signs saying "No stopping at anytime except buses", but they will for this. Must be cyclists heading CEC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El Guiri

It's particularly exciting getting off the bus straight onto the cycle path .... a genius piece of town planning. Does the Scottish enlightenment not mean anything? They'll be turning in their graves!

Gary Morwood

OK, so a taxi/PHV needs to pick up a passenger but there’s a cycle lane there, so do they just stop on the road causing more of the congestion that the council claim they are trying to avoid?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les Ferguson

Every Saturday morning at approx 0915 hrs heading south on Gilmerton Road there's a bunch of Lycra-clad cyclists all over the road holding traffic up, 2two and three abreast so they can chat to each other.

Ryan Wallace

Cyclists don’t use the lanes so what different does it make?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Hanlon

They’re putting parking tickets up to £100 because there is no money left in the budget to repair potholes! Now, I wonder where all the budget went. Absolute joke of a council!

Fraser Cameron

Are delivery drivers exempt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm David Burke

Good. About time.

Council tax

SNP plans to be put to council and would see council tax effectively frozen for lowest bands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Woodcock

What happened to the SNP manifesto pledge to replace council tax with a fairer system? Lost among the other “priorities“.

Quyen Lam

Council tax bands isn't an accurate measure of income. There are plenty of £450k+ 3bd flats which are band D and lots of 2bd new builds that are band E. They should be bringing in more tax bands or perhaps re-evaluate properties based on last sold price if they want fairier taxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Millar Stoddart

Charge students council tax – problem solved. All the flats being built are for students in Edinburgh. I'm sure this would raise some money and stopping building cycle lanes would save more money. People are struggling with increases in bills and food without another increase in council tax.

Jacqui Hood

Just because someone lives in a higher band home which was bought many years ago does not mean that they can afford to pay more in council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Robertson

Forget it - everyone is skint and CEC's ability to waste money at every turn is world class. No extra tax on hard pressed Edinburgh residents - put in an increased tourist tax instead.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe