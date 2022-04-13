Edinburgh rents beat London's - your views online

Edinburgh named most expensive city for solo renters in the UK following rise in cost of living

Omar Yassin

The salary issue especially is something which crops up fairly regularly, especially with multinationals who seem to class Scotland as one territory. There might be only 40 odd miles in distance between Glasgow and Edinburgh, for example, but there’s a not inconsiderable difference in the cost of living which isn’t accounted for in salary proposals. These businesses and larger corporations need to carry out a more in-depth analysis like they’ll undoubtedly do for different areas down south. It shouldn’t be treated as a “one size fits all” up here because it’s definitely not a level footing.

Emma Louise

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salaries in Edinburgh definitely do not reflect the cost of living here. Haven't done for a long time and have only gotten worse over the years. Even pre-Covid. Edinburgh and the employers who operate here need to do better. On top of that Edinburgh Council need to monitor the cost of renting from private landlords because some of the rates are ridiculous.

Audrey Loy

In the late 7's they said that Edinburgh would be classed like London and everyone would get "Edinburgh weighting" so wages would match the cost of living, but it never happened. Perhaps it should be looked at again!

Fisher Row

It might be expensive, but no way is it more than a one-bed flat in London, even when salaries are taken into account.

Elayne Young

Blame influx of folk snapping up properties from down south etc, Airbnb, overtourism, too many flat shares as more lucrative for landlords but a horrid way to live for renters, second homes, lack of social housing, social housing not distributed fairly (points system and open list is a joke, priority should be for locals or people with a tangible link to the city), rents need capped.

Ian MacLachlan

How are the wealthy going to live without the cleansing dept, water, sewage, hospitals? As those employees will not be able to live in Edinburgh, are they going to go back to “Gardyloo” or move south to the utopia of London?

Chris Young

I believe it. Very glad I'm a council tenant.

Michelle Harding

Totally agree! Having recently returned from London, there’s not a great difference in the cost of living but salaries have definitely not caught up!

Susan Thomson

Yet London gets enhanced salaries and Edinburgh does not!

Rachael Anne Beuzeville

Edinburgh is expensive across the board, from taxis to eating out to services. Even visiting family in Essex I was astounded at how cheap the shows were at Southend on Sea, giventhat it’s London's seaside. Rides half the price of the Meadows. Soft play was cheaper, bowling cheaper.... basically any family activity was cheaper.

Linda Cooper

My son is trying to get a private rent and it's just impossible. As property comes available, within 10 mins there are 20 applications in.

Pamela Hanlon

it's ridiculous how much private rents are everywhere. More social housing needs built.

Margaret Maggie Brown

Private rents are way to high and there is little or no council houses available.

Sunak for PM?

Has Rishi Sunak’s chance of becoming PM gone?

Kay Wilson

I would say yes, but Boris Johnson was elected, so who knows?

David Paul

Who would have thought that he wasn't as squeeky clean as portrayed?

Diane Smith

With an American Green Card I don't think he should have been able to accept the position.

Jacqueline Macleod

He's even further removed from reality than Boris.

Claudene Mcginness

His wife’s payments should be back dated from when it first started. Yip, you both have been found out.

Helio Bastet

Probably, but he and his wife will still be as rich as Croesus and paying less tax than most of us.

John O'Connor

All depends how gullible the English electorate are.

Gordon Stanners

Make no difference to the Zoomers who actually vote for these shysters.

Angela Fotheringham

Unless he crosses the benches to SNP, I would think so.

A message from the Editor