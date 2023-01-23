Edinburgh road repairs - your views online
Council set to buy a "pothole killer" machine to improve condition of city's roads
Jane Maul
Not before time. It is utterly shameful that City of Edinburgh Council have allowed the capital of Scotland to get into such a disgraceful state. Interesting that only 15 per cent of claims for damaged tyres or rims etc have found in favour of the claimant. I wonder what line of defence they are using. To me they would be indefensible.
Elizabeth Burns
It absolutely is shocking, but let’s focus on the gender Bill!
Margaret Cummings
With the number of utilities digging up roads and causing misery and mayhem, they should be made to resurface the whole road instead of thin strips. Especially as usual one lot will do a repair and a couple of days later another lot come along and start all over again.
Iliyan Spiridonov
Potholes? There is hardly any tarmac left on some roads! Most need resurfaced, not repaired. Years of negligence.
Lynda Gage
There are so many more big holes all over the place since the snow and frost. It's the same every time. Ice can break rock and we can see exactly what it's doing to our roads! Why can't the 'powers that be' acknowledge that?
Kathleen Brown
False economy, resurface properly.
Mark Stewart
One vehicle? Yeah, good luck; we need a fleet just for Queensferry Road.
Matty Plahay
The council had the perfect time to fix all the potholes during the first Covid lockdown but they didn't.
Tracey Little
As long as CEC remember that Kirkliston and South Queensferry pay CEC rates too, so they need to come out to us as well.
Kuba Will
Don’t get fooled people, it’s the council game playing with words again. I’m pretty sure they meant “killer pothole”!
Jean Campbell
We need this in Penicuik and the rest of Midlothian.
Teresa Murphy - Teri
The pavements are just as bad. I'm surprised not more folk have tried to make a claim.
Peter Paton
This will take a few years to fix them all. The roads are rubbish.
Diane Smith
You'll need a few of these machines to do our roads. Edinburgh is a disgrace, especially for a capital city. Visitors must think they're in Beirut.
Lynne Moir
Fixing a problem the first time efficiently saves both time and money in the future.
Andrew Smith
Highly agree. Do the repair correctly and not the same pothole every four weeks.
Trefor Williams
The roads in Edinburgh today are the worst I've ever experienced ever, anywhere in the UK.
Jacqui Hood
Huge pothole on the inside lane just approaching Goldenacre lights.
Kenneth Paterson
Edinburgh has been like that for over 20 years, patchwork city.
Asmaa Keb
Before they get round to finishing they’ll have to start again.
Kyle Robertson
Let's buy five of them and get to work.
Grant Cameron
The whole of Scotland’s roads are in the same state. It will be the roads that are not fit for purpose that will cause a number of fatalities, not the cars or the drivers.
Zabby Zab
All they have to do is actually clean the hole and prep it properly rather than just dumping tar in a hole and rolling over it.
Tam Carr
Going to need more than just one of these.
Alfred Lane
Wasted money on new cycle lanes and no money on maintenance.
Luciano Iorio
I just wondered when the city council are gonna fix Ferry Road. All those holes make me sick already.
Tony Walker
Only for the posh areas, though.
Malcolm Forrest
Or they could not spend a fortune on trams and perhaps invest that money in repairing the road surface properly.
Louise Wilson
Has no one thought to query these figures? The pothole 'killer' costs £165,000 but can be hired for £600 a month. Really? If that is the case, why would the council dream of buying one? They could hire it for nearly 23 years for what it would cost to purchase, and no maintenance costs. These figures need to be checked!
