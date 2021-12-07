Edinburgh traffic jams - your views online

Janice Scott

I try to avoid it as much as possible since it’s really frustrating. Thank goodness I no longer have to do a daily commute to work.

Claire A A Eadie

Created by the council so they can justify bringing in charges and permits.

Crispin Bates

More and more people own cars. That is the problem. Edinburgh is the only congested city that has no congestion charges. The solution is simple: keep non-essential drivers out and force tourists to use public transport.

Louise Wilson

Why isn't Lesley Mcinnes honest enough to admit that the council is not doing everything they can to mitigate the situation? In fact, it suits their agenda to have increasing, artificially manufactured congestion. According to numerous taxi drivers, the traffic light phasing in various parts of the city has been altered to maximise congestion and journey times. Milestones Briggs is correct, other cities manage roadworks successfully, so why can't Edinburgh? As for SfP and the trams...two of the worst and most unnecessary projects ever.

Janette Gallacher

I feel sorry for tradesmen trying to earn a living and provide a service for the people of Edinburgh. The roads are a nightmare and nowhere to park when they eventually arrive!

Stuart Ainslie

And to add to the chaos, some clown has decided to close the Holyrood Park on a Saturday as well as Sunday. Utter shambles!

Joyce Morrison

It took me an hour on Saturday to drive from Dundee to Barnton - then 35 minutes to get to Craigentinny. Driving in Glasgow is quite scary - folks driving too fast and close to one another on the motorway when it changes to 50mph.

Janice Scott

He’s absolutely right. Trying to get around Edinburgh is a total nightmare, which takes forever. It’s no wonder folks get bad tempered about it all.

Lesley-Anne Cronin

Don’t travel much to Edinburgh but had an event at Edinburgh Castle last week and it was a nightmare with road closures and diversions. I nearly gave up.

Andrew Little

Better than having a big, dirty motorway running right through the city.

Andrew Wallace

This is a consequence of Edinburgh's earlier quest to pass a congestion charge. It failed to gain enough support, so they've resorted to manufactured chaos to prove that a charge is the way forward. I don't live in Edinburgh, but have to drive often to provide public transport. I would have voted for the charge if I'd had the opportunity. All our cities have too much traffic and we need to make strides in reversing that trend. Covid hasn't helped, but I support the council in their efforts to improve the quality in our capital city.

Andy Spence

In the 13 years of the “trams project” I have driven into Leith every week and asked everyone I meet “did you ask for these trams” and they say no. I believe the bus service between Leith and Edinburgh was pretty good before these trams.

Andy Lipp

It’s all an illusion created by the council that will lead to a promise of better things to come. The council make statements that making the whole of Edinburgh a congestion charge zone will alleviate the problem, when in truth, by manipulating traffic lights and changing streets to one way or just closing streets, they’re creating the problem so in the future they can tax Joe Public.

Susan Randall

I treat Edinburgh journeys as if I'm in Los Angeles and add an hour to whatever distance I'm going, that way I'm never late – and don't get me started on the state of those roads!

Elle Murray

All they have caused is more short-tempered drivers. Not everyone can manage to ride bikes. They obviously don’t look at the big picture…..very blinkered council.

BJ Bryson Jack

It’s a nightmare, can’t do my job without transport. Not a single part of the city not dug up or closed. Obviously in Edinburgh roadworks don’t actually mean anyone is working.

John Ellerby