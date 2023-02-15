Edinburgh tram extension summer opening - your views online
Tram extension to Newhaven opening date for June 2023 announced
John Davis
Closed down by the end of summer for remedial works when it falls apart, no doubt.
Graham Hammell
It was going to be “late spring” yesterday.
Billy McKirdy
Fantastic, now it’s time to plan for line two to the Southside.
Ian McWilliam
Knew it would never be delivered to time nor budget.
Martin Veart
I bought a place in Newhaven Harbour in 2010, expecting the tram to be there by 2015.
How silly of me. Nowadays I am in Liberton.
Dorota Oleks
“Late spring”, er… summer solstice!
Paweł Orzoł
Summer? I was hoping around the end of February.
Mike Corcoran
Still cheaper and better service with Lothian Buses.
Ian MacLachlan
In Glasgow they had one of the best tramways in the world! Let’s see if they can beat Edinburgh and have a tramway up and running within one year!
Susan Walker
First spring, then summer; could be autumn or winter.
Eddie Hanlon
It was supposed to be this month.
Jamie Ellis
This summer? I'll believe it when I see it.
Charlie Irons
At what cost?
Greg Healey
Julember 32nd
Steve Banks
Summer 2025?
Dispensing chemists
East Lothian chemist shops to get prescription cash machines in Prestonpans and Longniddry, despite safety concerns
Olga Demyanov
Use it all the time in our pharmacy (Colinton). I work at the other end of town and beforehand I was able to pick up my prescriptions during the pharmacy's working hours only on Saturdays. Now it's 24x7 and you don't need to put your mask on or tie the dog outside.
Allan Squair
Had them in Spain for ten years.
Judi O'Rourke
Been using one for a while now with no issues.
Ashley Buist
My chemist has one..... saves having to queue.
Amanda Gillie
These are great, there's one at Sighthill pharmacy and it's so easy to use, no hanging about and you can go wherever, which is helpful when you work all day and can't get there during opening hours.
Katharine Carlin
Our many customers who use ours think it’s the best thing! Frees up pharmacy staff to deal with customers who need to be seen for consultations and not just prescription collection.
Natasha Romeril
We have these machines at Cadham chemist, Glenrothes, they work brilliantly! Much less hassle. You can even order your repeats online, don't even need to make an appointment with the doctors!
Jan Clarkson
Sounds like a great idea, I would use it!
Marie King
So what happens if you take contolled medication? I have to show my pharmacy proof of ID.
Patsy Cruickshank
We need it out in Midlothian – takes seven to eight days to get a repeat prescription.
Gillian Ferguson
Our pharmacy has a collection point, customers love it.
Indy poll
Scotland would vote No to independence by a 12-point margin if a referendum was held tomorrow, according to a new poll by Lord Ashcroft.
Pit Mathis
Scotland should be independent, just like Norway and Ireland, and would prosper.
Guy Mitchell
This is just stating the obvious. Nobody with an IQ of double figures or above would ever vote for Scottish independence anyway!
Crawford Maclellan
Unfortunately Nicoa Sturgeon’s gender recognition proposals have made many shy away from SNP including myself, a lifelong SNP supporter. To let a few guys into female changing rooms and prisons she has now lost her chance at independence.
Garry Tough
..and I’d be chosen as the Latvian entry for this year’s Eurovision song contest!
