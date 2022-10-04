Edinburgh trams subsidies for under 22s - your views online

Gary Saddler

Only Under 22s with an address in Edinburgh qualify for free travel on the trams. Everyone else has to pay. If the council can't afford it, that's fine. Remove the benefit and either U22s pay, or they switch to using the bus. Many U22s from Midlothian, West Lothian and East Lothian already have to make this choice.

Tom Kerr

Nicola’s fancy gimmicks are now at risk because money doesn’t grow on tees. Could see this coming. Bet it’ll be free prescriptions that’ll go. Someone has to pay for it!

Cat Ferguson

Not all the under 22s get free travel on the trams! We are Midlothian-based and can’t use the tram for free with my child’s card we have to pay!

Ronald Dingwall

Trams should be scrapped now before the spiral of cost goes even deeper. Public transport should be free if we are genuine about climate change. They should take a cue from Melbourne where tram travel in the city centre is free to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Gilhooley

I don’t think they should get free travel on trams if they already get free travel on buses. It’s also only for Edinburgh residents.

Kaz Baxter

Should be for Edinburgh residents only really for trams. I lived in Blackpool for years. If you had a free bus pass and live locally you could use the trams as well. Anyone out side the area paid. And it worked too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Sweeney

So they reduce bus services to Leith because routes will be partially covered by the tram, but then don’t provide the same free travel as the bus service? Bad enough that free tram travel isn’t already available to non-Edinburgh residents over 60, I didn’t realise this.

Gordon Livingstone

Best idea is to make it affordable for all. Every body pays something, make it like Italy, Germany, Spain etc .. Buy a ticket ..validate it …and use the transport. If your caught riding without a validated ticket ..you receive a hefty fine. It really is that simple …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfred Lane

So the kids will have to walk to school again instead of sitting on the bus for three stops. Perfect, this will also help the NHS with its obesity levels.

Davie Macdonald

So if they stop the free travel for under 22s on the trams, they will get the bus, which the government pays for. Just the council passing the buck for the over budget tram fiasco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dirty streets

Edinburgh council plans a clean-up blitz to tackle litter, graffiti, fly-tipping and rubbish.

Hula Lahula

Best plan would be to stop wasting money on surveys and trams and pay people decent wages so they don't have to strike!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Val Clark

I have a backlog of ironing which, to be honest, is something of an embarrassment. I could unveil a plan to tackle it or I could just use that time and energy to make a start and do a bit extra each time until it's sorted. Perhaps the same tactic might work for the council. It's your job, council, just get it done....no need for a fanfare!

Lorraine Blyth

Then hire more people to ensure the department is adequately staffed. Then they could increase bin collections all over the city not just the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Winton

About time the city is a mess. They also need to start trying to find out who is dumping rubbish, furniture etc and make them remove it and fine them. We all need to do our part to keep Edinburgh looking good as too many people think it's not up to them and just dump things anywhere for someone else to clean it up .

Carol Robinson

Yes, remove weeds that are growing so big on some roundabouts you can hardly see the edges of pavements everywhere you go. Such a disgrace to allow this. But then you certainly do not see weeds growing around the Scottish parliament buildings. And none to be seen in certain areas of this they call the Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilma Bruce

Hope they keep to their word, the whole city is a mess. They want people to use the bins but they are always full and running over. I say bring back the road sweepers who kept the gutters clean and emptied all the bins.

Smith C Karen

Maybe if they just reinstate the more frequent, regular uplifts, x 2 free annual special uplifts and all the litter bins in parks and at bus stops it wouldn't be so bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Foley

Employ more staff and take responsibility instead of hiding from problems in city.

Subscribe