Edinburgh trams - your views online
Final tram track laid on Leith Walk after three years of disruption
Paula McFarlane
I remember moving up here more than 16 years ago and the signs were up saying work was due to be be complete by 2011
Matthew Maclennan
I am pleased that this seems to be the beginning of the end of the tram works. However, do you remember when the initial track was opened and quickly hailed as a success by the council? This making the path to starting the "extension” or completion of the original route. I foresee something similar happening again so the council can start the next phase to Musselburgh causing more upheaval. Has it made any money to warrant more public funds been spent on more trams? I think we should focus the council funds elsewhere in the transport sector than more trams for the time being.
Stuart Dobie
The last bit of track was laid at Picardy Place weeks ago! All that happened this week was the old and new track were welded together. I suppose that doesn't sound as exciting!
Billy McKirdy
This is great news, come the springtime there will be no excuse for people to use their cars to travel to Leith. Roll on the south side line.
Ian Strang
This is ridiculous that Leith Walk isn’t open both ways. Make them work over Christmas and New Year period to get it finished (apart from four days). The chaos and disruption this has caused is unbelievable.
John McLean
I only hope that once they're up and running some people will benefit from them, the Newhaveners and Leith Walkers for example.
Kay Cee Smith
Wow! after only a decade and a half.... landmark cost right enough!
Robert Melrose
Just in time for the snow and ice to bend them again like last time, lol!
Curly Chez
If you have to drive for work, work in Leith and live on the opposite side of Leith Walk, how on earth you can get home without a massively long detour? God only knows, from Pilrig Street up there's no left turn as far as I can see.
Peter Anderson
I remember the posters 'Trams taking you to work in 2011'. I still wait for the (no one is to blame, lessons will be learned ) tram enquiry. The whole thing is an absolute disgrace.
James Winton
Does that mean we can get a tram to Newhaven at the weekend? The time it has taken, we should be getting a tram to New Zealand!
Jonathan Hume
Not before time – maybe try better next time, eh?
Mark Muir
Years late, paid for twice, disgusting waste of our money. Originally it was coming out to Newbridge – no one ever mentions that.
Danny Sheridan
Only six years until they've finished debating if the number 6 is the right way up or not though.
David Rebus
That’s got to be a world record – £2billion 16 years in the making, and only one line. Bravo!
Clarkson outburst
Jeremy Clarkson’s comments on Meghan Markle are 'deeply misogynist' says Nicola Sturgeon
Cat McCluskey
Clarkson attacks others because he is totally devoid of any kind of personality himself and it’s the only way he can get attention. Meghan and Attenborough were verbally attacked, a Top Gear producer physically attacked. Pathetic excuse of a man.
TC Gladioli
What else would you expect from this miscreant?
Sarah Kerr
Interesting that the men and women who think what he said is fine because of free speech clearly don’t realise that misogyny is a hate crime.
Michelle Matthews
Hurtful comment absolutely no need for it.
Lindsay Terrell
Being well paid to stir up controversy as usual. Not worth a second thought or the paper it’s written on.
Sue Pearson
And I don't think much of you either Clarkson!
Leanne Innes
His opinion we are all allowed one. Don’t have to agree with it.
Colin Mclennan
Clarkson is a waste of space. I hate him. He should not be allowed to present TV programmes, especially Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
Louise Dunn
He’ll get away with it as he always does.
Raymond Bailey
Absolutely vile!
Caroline Hood
Horrible man.
