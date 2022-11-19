Edinburgh weather causes floods - your views online

Jason Van Hagen

Can’t remember the last time I saw a drain-clearing appliance.

Maz Butterworth

Drivers who attempt to get thru that deserve to get caught out.

Caroline Smart

Right, might have my sensible head on, but how do you get so far into that before your realise you’ve royally effed up?! Would you not turn round and take another route?

Oriana Pavitt

This is what happens when you build housing/roads constantly. Tarmac doesn’t soak up the water like land does and therefore all this rain doesn’t have anywhere to go. It’s only going to get worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy Morrison

Whatever happened to the machine that went along the road clearing the drains?

Toni Edwards

All those new builds and no suitable drainage seems to be a new common problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Littlejohn

I know there’s been an exceptional amount of rain, but gutters choked to the brim with leaves seems to be the norm these days and certainly won’t help!

Margaret Simper Smith

I think it’s more to do with fewer trees nowadays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Burt

They keep building more homes without the infrastructure to support them. They just keep connecting everything to the existing systems.

Thelma Kelly

Councils don’t clear gulleys now. In the ‘olden days’ councils had motors that went round all day cleaning gutters and cleaning gulleys. Where are they now, in lorry heaven!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Japp

It’s Scotland… it rains… it floods…. Get over it.

Paul Sayers

Since the Granton Road was built by some engineer and put a massive dip in the road, it was only a matter of time. This flood was going to happen and, oh yeah, it’s autumn - the drains will be full of leaves. But the council have more important things to spend our money on, like the billion pound project for trams that hardly anybody who lives in Edinburgh uses,unlike the current road that is causing major delays galore for normal residents!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Bee

Of course, it’s nothing to do with drainage that the council are neglecting . blame it all on climate change.

Lisa McCartney

Roads might be the reason. Natural drainage comes from plants and trees being somewhere. Simple observation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Winton

When was the last time anyone saw the council cleaning out the drains? Vanity projects like George Street going to cost around £37 million, get a grip.

Michael Wonnacott

Mismanagement and cutbacks are not keeping drainage clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Hamilton

Fire station is about 50 yards from there. Get the firemen out doing a bit training and pump it away?

Davie Chalmers

People spaces, planters, pedestrian and cycle lanes are the priority over basic infrastructure maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Funnell

It's pretty simple, if you don't know how deep the water is, don't drive through it!

Lé Do

I think it’s actually improved the area!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Morrison

Why drive into it?

Robert Zgonena

Yeah, but we have fantastic cycle lanes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas market

Edinburgh's magical Christmas market returns next week

Liz Lamb

Nah, I’m going to the local Christmas Market at Castle Street instead. Most of those stalls have been selling at various markets throughout Edinburgh all year, so I’d rather give them my money, thanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Daniels

A flight to Hamburg works for me.

May Hutchison

Walking is the quickest way with buses are diverted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Smith

Taxis are no longer a ‘public transport option’.

Claire A A Eadie

I find it bizarre this is still popular. It was expensive before, you'll need to sell organs to buy something this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conroy Maguire

We walk through and say how much it’s all over-priced tat, but still go back every year. A ritual, like seeing Jenners Christmas tree - sadly no more.

Catherine Woodcock

We’ll go by boat if this rain keeps up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe