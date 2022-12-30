Edinburgh weighting for wages - your views online

He is set to have talks with Deputy First Minister John Swinney on the issue after raising it in Holyrood.

Gavin Jarvie: Ultimately a weighted income can only be good for the city, especially if it uplifts living standards for the residents and the workers. So yes, I agree in principle with whoever suggests this. Sure, arguments could be made for other cities and towns too and whilst these arguments are valid, it might not be possible to just apply to everyone all at once. So yes… start with the capital and encourage its growth first.

Jackie Marr: They will do or say anything to get votes regardless of what the majority of people of Scotland need or want.

Should wages be increased to help meet the cost of living in Edinburgh?

Ellen Perkins: What exactly is more expensive in Edinburgh apart from housing in certain areas?

Craig Jones: Of course MSPs will want this so they can give themselves a pay rise.

Ian Mitchell: I’ll quote an SNP Government spokesman: “Scottish ministers froze their pay for the 13th year running, recognising the wider economic and fiscal pressures, as well as the restraints placed on public sector pay. This has made over £1,160,000 in additional funding available to support government policies.” Of course you will be writing about the Tories of all colours when you decry “MSPs”.

Alun Thomas: The SNP would rather cut off their noses, than help the residents of Edinburgh. The west of Scotland bias is easy to see.

Ian Simpson: Better option would be to cap the council tax, and possibly introduce a reduction

Chris Storey: This should have been done years ago.

Fraser Shepherd: Edinburgh isn't even in the top 20 most expensive cities in the UK for cost of living.

Brian Dunajski Meiklejohn: Aberdeen is just as expensive.

Weeviv Taylor: Nothing will come of it.

Children in limbo

More than 2,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh as 2022 nears its end, according to official homelessness figures. Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said the number of children staying in temporary accommodation across Scotland had soared to a “shameful” record high of 8,635.

Marksman Bar: Would be very interesting how much of taxpayers’ money goes to these hotels and hostels that these poor people are having to live in. I don’t believe the council can’t throw up more flats to accommodate the people living in shocking conditions.

Sylvia Hamilton: Labour bashing the SNP. Which party was it that sold off all the housing stock? Neither of them!

Christopher Law: If you look at the Fountanpark area and south of city centre, there have been thousands of new homes built in the past five year or so. They will be private contractors, with a small provision per estate for a few social housing tenants as part and parcel of the contract. This is the norm. The reason there is no housing for the homeless is because the government and councils don't want there to be. They need to keep competition in the market, and artificially inflate rental and house prices. The homeless then become rich pickings for those in the charity sector to get contracts on. They may not be profit-making sectors, but government contracts and charitable donations pay the wages. Not arguing that these workers are not well meaning, as I know many charity workers myself who are very good people. Howeverm their posts do very little to tackle things like homeless figures. They are like hamsters on a wheel, running towards a finish line which does not exist.

Richard Elam: Something is fundamentally wrong with this country when in 2022 we have children in temporary accommodation and registered as homeless.

Calum MacLeod: Edinburgh is an expanding city. This is reflected in the demand for all housing. A good thing will be to push back on Airbnb, which will hopefully bring more accommodation into the private rental sector.

Kristine Robinson: And the councillors sit back saying nothing but throw money at trams.