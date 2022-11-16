Edinburgh's best chippies - your views online
On National Fish and Chips Day, we asked our readers to recommend the best places to get fish and chips in the Edinburgh area
Lorna Harper
Sofia’s in Currie delicious.
Andrew Little
Angelos at Lochend.
Ronnie Wilson
Granted it's not Edinburgh, but if you ever find yourself in Midlothian, Gloria's in Bonnyrigg has the best Large Haddock Supper I've tasted in a long time. Beautiful!
Wilma Wright
Pierinos, in Bernard Street, Leith.
Jo Reynolds
Need to try the Gorgie Fish Bar. My favourite is St Andrews fish and chip restaurant in Portobello – yum!
Jane Russell
The Fishmarket in Newhaven is the best in Scotland.
Mark Graham
Miss a decent fish supper! We get fried frozen chips in Aus – and don’t ask for broon sauce, you get bbq.
Stewart Nichol
L’Alba d'Oro in Stockbridge is just fantastic.
Mazi Ali
About time "The Gorgie" got the recognition it deserves. Its been underrated but one of the very best consistently. Fishmarket was great when it first opened but soon went down the pan. Gave them another chance and it was decent, but not top level, as per hype. Nice napkins and separate tub of broon sauce, though.
Stephanie Dundas
No mention of Berties fish and chip restaurant in Victoria Street. One of my faves!
Liam Nicholson
The Friery at The Inch.
Róbert György
Franco's Fish and Chips shop, Dalkeith is the best.
Margaret Fowler
Saltwater at Bruntsfield. Can’t beat it!
Jim Mcaskill
Best chippy is in Prestonpans, East Lothian, Preston Bay TakeAway.
John Telfer
The Chippy by Spencer in Broughton Street is defo the best. Not only is the food great but you always get a great, friendly welcome from the staff.
John Steven
You need a second mortgage to pay for a fish supper now. When would you have thought a fish supper would be more expensive than a chicken supper? How things have changed.
Vince Nayar
Had a fish supper tonight from Gorgie Fish Bar. It was superb as usual – best chippy.
Paul Wilson
Giovannis at Northfield is the best by a country mile.
Heather Dick
Adrianos on Dunbar High Street. The suppers are lovely, as are the owners.
Marksman Bar
Spencer’s at the bottom of Broughton Street. The best fresh cooked I’ve had!
Theresa Holder
The Chippy by Spencer all the way!
Maya Carr
Memorial vandalism
Edinburgh war memorial set on fire in 'disgusting' vandalism attack after Remembrance Sunday
Margaret Paton
Utterly disgraceful. How anyone can get their kicks out of this should be utterly ashamed of themselves.
Paul Davis
Absolutely disgusting. Their parents must be very proud.
Jean Byars
My God, we have reached a new depth now. What sickos did this?
Mick Grubb
An abhorrent, despicable, disrespectful act of vandalism and desecration. Truly beggars belief. Let's hope the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly and they throw the book at them.
John Shearer
What are the people that do this mindless vandalism all about? Absolute disgrace. If they catch those responsible, they should be made known to the public.
Ann Raine
This is absolutely disgraceful. What on earth is happening in Edinburgh?
Fiona Mackay
Disgusting and so disrespectful. The people who have done this have no understanding of what veterans have sacrificed to allow us to have the life that we all have.
Kelly Jackson
What is wrong with people? How devastating to family and friends of the heroes that went to war and never came home.
Jenny Lee
The mentality of some individuals never fails to amaze, eh? What a wicked thing to do. There must be some CCTV cameras around there somewhere.
Helen Stewart
OMG, absolutely despicable.
