Edinburgh's best chippies - your views online

Lorna Harper

Sofia’s in Currie delicious.

Andrew Little

Angelos at Lochend.

Ronnie Wilson

Granted it's not Edinburgh, but if you ever find yourself in Midlothian, Gloria's in Bonnyrigg has the best Large Haddock Supper I've tasted in a long time. Beautiful!

Wilma Wright

Pierinos, in Bernard Street, Leith.

Jo Reynolds

Need to try the Gorgie Fish Bar. My favourite is St Andrews fish and chip restaurant in Portobello – yum!

Jane Russell

The Fishmarket in Newhaven is the best in Scotland.

Mark Graham

Miss a decent fish supper! We get fried frozen chips in Aus – and don’t ask for broon sauce, you get bbq.

Stewart Nichol

L’Alba d'Oro in Stockbridge is just fantastic.

Mazi Ali

About time "The Gorgie" got the recognition it deserves. Its been underrated but one of the very best consistently. Fishmarket was great when it first opened but soon went down the pan. Gave them another chance and it was decent, but not top level, as per hype. Nice napkins and separate tub of broon sauce, though.

Stephanie Dundas

No mention of Berties fish and chip restaurant in Victoria Street. One of my faves!

Liam Nicholson

The Friery at The Inch.

Róbert György

Franco's Fish and Chips shop, Dalkeith is the best.

Margaret Fowler

Saltwater at Bruntsfield. Can’t beat it!

Jim Mcaskill

Best chippy is in Prestonpans, East Lothian, Preston Bay TakeAway.

John Telfer

The Chippy by Spencer in Broughton Street is defo the best. Not only is the food great but you always get a great, friendly welcome from the staff.

John Steven

You need a second mortgage to pay for a fish supper now. When would you have thought a fish supper would be more expensive than a chicken supper? How things have changed.

Vince Nayar

Had a fish supper tonight from Gorgie Fish Bar. It was superb as usual – best chippy.

Paul Wilson

Giovannis at Northfield is the best by a country mile.

Heather Dick

Adrianos on Dunbar High Street. The suppers are lovely, as are the owners.

Marksman Bar

Spencer’s at the bottom of Broughton Street. The best fresh cooked I’ve had!

Theresa Holder

The Chippy by Spencer all the way!

Maya Carr

Memorial vandalism

Edinburgh war memorial set on fire in 'disgusting' vandalism attack after Remembrance Sunday

Margaret Paton

Utterly disgraceful. How anyone can get their kicks out of this should be utterly ashamed of themselves.

Paul Davis

Absolutely disgusting. Their parents must be very proud.

Jean Byars

My God, we have reached a new depth now. What sickos did this?

Mick Grubb

An abhorrent, despicable, disrespectful act of vandalism and desecration. Truly beggars belief. Let's hope the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly and they throw the book at them.

John Shearer

What are the people that do this mindless vandalism all about? Absolute disgrace. If they catch those responsible, they should be made known to the public.

Ann Raine

This is absolutely disgraceful. What on earth is happening in Edinburgh?

Fiona Mackay

Disgusting and so disrespectful. The people who have done this have no understanding of what veterans have sacrificed to allow us to have the life that we all have.

Kelly Jackson

What is wrong with people? How devastating to family and friends of the heroes that went to war and never came home.

Jenny Lee

The mentality of some individuals never fails to amaze, eh? What a wicked thing to do. There must be some CCTV cameras around there somewhere.

Helen Stewart

OMG, absolutely despicable.

