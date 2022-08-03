Edinburgh’s Christmas festival - your views online

Jai Logan
Oh god no, please don’t turn Edinburgh into a venue similar to London Hyde Park - so depressing and full of absolute pointless tat. The only thing positive about this article is the mention of a dedicated Scottish producers area, although this should really be the whole market and not a small section!
Robert Gilchrist
So no lessons learnt. Just more of the same, except bigger.
John Hewit
This has only got to be a good thing. I remember when the Christmas market far a good variety is stalls with independent traders. Then they all got priced out by Underbelly who brought in the same faceless stalls you get everywhere else. And far too many identical bars. I hope this lot stuck to what they say and bring in local producers and crafts. Let’s see how they do first, before we condemn them.
Jacqueline Brown
Turning Edinburgh into a Blackpool.
Scott Ritchie
But can they afford to pay electricity bill three times more than last one?
Warren Burrows
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought the plan was to reduce the size of the Festival. We will also get the endless moaners about the increase in costs etc. when anyone with half a brain would just not go in the first place. Fools and their money.
Anne McCabe
I think if they separate the food areas from the gift stalls it will reduce the congestion so people can browse in pleasure.
Colin McIntyre
How exactly does this benefit the ordinary people of Edinburgh?
Jen Jackson
Hopefully a breath of fresh air for Christmas time in Edinburgh. Looking forward to the local Scottish market!
Julz Carpenter
Clearly in it for the money, can see an accident waiting to happen.
Carlton Held
Someone needs more money. Rip off.
Truss putdown
Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored said Liz Truss
Denise McCann
Total contempt for Scotland and our democratically elected leader from the Tories, as usual.
Dave Highley
55% in 2014 said no. She uses indyref2 as a diversion from all the failures of her administration. Nicola Sturgeon will be ignored and hopefully very soon forgotten.
Catherine Fawcett-Hall
Wow, way to alienate a big chunk of voters in Scotland before even getting the job. The usual disregard for Scotland from Westminster.
Pauline Downie
Not a fan of Liz, but her assessment is spot on.
Lesley Anthony
That’s a good attitude for a UK prime minister to have. Scotland is so irrelevant that you can ignore our democratically chosen first minister. I don’t vote SNP but the more I hear, the more my vote will be changing.
Robert Gilchrist
Says someone wishing, and succeeding in grabbing attention in a leadership race. Yesterday she was clutching at Geri Halliwell. Today its shrieking nonsensical soundbites about Scotland to get the geriatric heads of the membership bobbing in her favour. Oh, you really do have to feel for her poor old dad at the end of the day.
Irene Smith
How undemocratic of you Truss. You need to go and learn some manners. Scotland’s FM deserves respect – something she has earned. Who are you to decide whether Scotland has a referendum or not? Ignorance and arrogance are bad qualities – you have them both. Typical Tory.
Del Liddle
A bit like the Tories then, best ignored in Scotland!
Diane Mckenzie
Keep it going Liz, a great endorsement for independence.
David Funnell
Thick as mince version of Thatcher. I'll be paying her no attention, as should all Scots.
Alan Morton
The most truthful thing I’ve heard a politician state.
Gail Sneddon
The suggestion of ignoring Scotland’s democratically elected leader is a wee bit dangerous.
Debbie Kelly
I have never been a fan of Nicola, but she has brought our country through a pandemic, didn't hold any parties, hasn't been fined and has a mandate bigger than the Tories! Scotland needs to be independent.
