Edinburgh's Christmas Market - your views online

The company due to produce this year's Edinburgh's Christmas pulled out of the contract. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

John Hewit

We’ve still not heard why they pulled out only two months before the Christmas markets were due to start. What made the deal so unpalatable that one of the major companies in Christmas markets found they couldn’t go ahead with it?

Norman Rowan

I'd like to see the termination clause and the penalties involved for the organisers if they terminated the contract early. Sounds to me that the council haven't drafted their contract well to the detriment of the public purse.

Graham Mitchell

How is it costing Edinburgh anything? If I phone a gardener and he does not turn up, it does not cost me anything. I look around and get someone else and re-issue a new contract.

Steve Aitchison

Surely it's cheaper to employ a team of people whose only role in the council is to plan, organise and manage the logistics of these events? The year is easily split into three distinct phases to keep the team busy - * Jan/Feb/Mar/Apr - introduce some kind of spring festival. * May/June/July/August - Edinburgh Festival and Fringe. * Sept/Oct/Nov/Dec - Halloween, Remembrance Day, Christmas, Hogmany.

Jeannette Imrie

Much better event on at Inverleith Park – the Edinburgh Christmas 5k and 10k runs on December 4!

Royal Repair Shop

King Charles III appeared on a special episode of BBC's The Repair Shop that was filmed at Dumfries House in Scotland

Frances Mitchell

It was a fabulous piece of television. The King and Jay Blades really seemed to have a connection and have some fun together. I hope the programme makers keep the Royal connection up. And I sobbed over the lady from Edinburgh and her fireside set, such a story.

Margaret Hardy

I've been saying for years that we need more vocational training and apprenticeships. That's what colleges should be meant for. That's what they used to be for – now they are all universities.

Katrina Campbell

I really enjoyed this episode and King Charles is quite right, there should be more emphasis on the apprenticeship, otherwise we are going to lose these skills forever.

Mary G McBride

Finally, now perhaps someone will listen.

Becky Hume

Did he forget that universities are ginormous businesses? We need a cultural shift. Unlikely in our lifetime with the greed we're witnessing.

Irene McIntosh

Totally agree with him on this one! We need young people to learn skills if they are not interested in following the academic route. We need a new generation of tradespeople.

Warren Donaldson

He is so so right. Common sense for once. Let’s hope he’s listened to and those responsible for preparing our young people for the future listen and take heed.

Lydia Harvey

How correct, best thing King Charles has said. I hope the powers-that-be listen.

Niki Morrison

Great episode, really enjoyed it, well done everyone involved.

Margaret Mitchell

Absolutely brilliant episode, the lady from Edinburgh had me in tears.

Eilidh Glasgow

I was really impressed by the way ‘The Repair Shop’ with King Charles emphasised the need of apprenticeships! When I was younger in the late 60s they really pushed it. I was a hairdresser and my husband a joiner. I really hope he is listened to.

Peter Garland

Before he acquired Dumfries House I had a wonderful night there. The company I worked for hired it so we could all enjoy four-poster beds and antique furniture. The bar was tanned and the place was debauched!

Graham Allison

Struggle to get a plumber, but a lecturer in art history is no problem.

Theresa Spence

He is right, otherwise who is going to fix plumbing, electrics, joinery etc?

Liz White

Thatcher did away with apprenticeships.

Patricia Hutt

Totally agree with him, my late dad always said the same thing.

Scotty Malotty

Was he getting the fountain pen repaired?

Winifred Colven