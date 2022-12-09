Edinburgh's Christmas markets - your views online

Edinburgh's Christmas Market has proved popular with locals and visitors alike over the years. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

Jo Parker

It's too expensive for those who are on minimum wage. Personally I wouldn't go near it anyway. It has always been a rip off that destroys the gardens again.

Colin Elms

Its good to have it, but it needs a rethink because it’s far too busy most of the time and getting even more expensive … mulled wine for £7 - rip off.

Maciek Uszacki

Absolutely awesome event. Great to see it back again in the city landscape. No one is forcing anyone to buy things. For me it’s absolutely great, no room for complaints. If it's too busy for you on the weekend, then pop in in the middle of the week. Problem solved.

Sam Campbell

Its been like this for years, no change.

Sonny Timms

It's too expensive and its not as good this year as previous years. I think it's not the same.

Issy Fisher

It has never been any good. Ridiculous overpriced to eat and drink, stupid busy and while the stalls are nice to look at, there is little you would actually want to buy. The kids like the rides and that is a big enough cash drain. I avoid it now and take the kids to see a Christmas movie instead.

Leigh Kinnaird

Very overpriced. My daughter visited from across the country, took one look at the prices and hopped across the street for a Costa and high street shops.

Jane Gillies

Just been today to take children to the West End Gardens, however the fun rides hadn’t opened at 12.30 and no information saying when they would open. Very limited stalls in the main market. I agree with everyone else we will definitely no longer be best the best in Europe. Disappointing.

Frank O Donnell

Very disappointed, feel so sorry for any tourists who made the effort to visit, should be feeling as if they have been ripped off.

Nunyo Biness

Same story, different year. If it wasn't successful, it wouldn't keep returning.

Steve Hallworth

I'm from the northwest, visited Manchester markets for years and was looking forward to visiting Edinburgh markets. Love the city, but sadly the markets are very disappointing.

Graham Gordon

Wonderful as always are the German markets.

Kostas Scot

We must admit that the Christmas market this year is the worst so far. Too small, looks so unorganised and you can understand that is a last minute decision. Too bad for Edinburgh because the city was famous for the best Christmas market in Europe and this year everybody looks very disappointed.

Julie Marie Wright

Thought it was really good, few stalls but still plenty and much better than Glasgow.

Paul Harvey

I must admit, the only thing that Edinburgh's German Market has over the German markets in any other city (for let's face it, most places have them, or something very similar), is its setting. Glasgow's usually has a better atmosphere! For me, it's the same old tired decorations, year after year - and I'd love to see a change!

Sam Hoar

The stalls and stuff on sale don't really change much year on year, making it harder to find new gifts. I hope it gets bigger again.

Lorna Fraser

I believe a lot of the market traders pulled out this year as the council asked them to pay to have the grass relaid after it was all over. That’s what I heard, don’t know if it true.

Christine Gibson

We’ve enjoyed it both times we went, but we were with the family and hadn’t been in Edinburgh for the winter for a long time.

Kenton Schweppes

I'd try Vienna, most Spanish or Scandinavian cities before attempting to pin Edinburgh as having the best Christmas market in Europe. Says who? The organisers most likely.

Charlie Chapman

With what I’ve read I will stay at home this year I only go for a look as I can’t do rides with Illness o dear I don’t get out much and look forward to it.

Ian MacLachlan

The bright lights and smells takes away the drabness of the time of year! I saw a winter with no lights, celebrations in the winter at Port Stanley. It made the winter seem a lot longe, just black, icy streets for months on end!

Darren Paton

Great day out with my son. A bit expensive, but all good.

