Edinburgh's Christmas - your views online
A giant Edinburgh sign has appeared before the Christmas tree on the Mound
Aamber Paatul
Glad that's there, I often forget where I am when walking along Princes Street.
Elaine Pomeransky
yes, we already know we're in Edinburgh, so can't see the point, and the tree looks very forlorn behind the sign. and not exactly spectacular.
Margaret Ritchie
I was unfortunate enough to have had to travel into Edinburgh today on the bus. Most unpleasant experience. All the way in from the Barnton to the West End, vehicles at a stand-still. I’m surprised the Dean Bridge is still standing, with the amount of traffic sitting on it! Well done to the bus drivers keeping their cool amid the shambles.
Pauline White
We know it’s Edinburgh. Should have put it on the castle rock to look like the HOLYWOOD sign – rather tacky.
Louise Wilson
I quite like it, surprisingly. The tree needs more lights to balance it out, though. Although I like it, I wonder how much it cost? If it was expensive the tree would have done nicely by itself, like every other year, and the money put towards the basics, which are suffering more and more.
Wonnie Barry
I’d rather see the tree than the very ‘unEdinburgh’ gaudy sign telling you you’re in Edinburgh - which you already know!
Karen Mechan
Looks ridiculous, totally wrong place. Airport would have been better, but I'd rather the council spent the money on health and social care.
Brenda Saridakis
Just in case we forget where we are? It’s a wee bit overwhelming, don’t you think? The traditional tree at the Mound is far preferable.
Lynne Munro
Who is paying the electric bill for that? Not me I hope!
Rosalind Sneddon
I would rather see the lovely Christmas tree gifted from Norway. Could they not move it somewhere else, for people taking photographs or walking up and down?
Susan Donnelly Timlin
I have driven past this the last few evenings and I love it. It helps distract me from the absolute shambles that is the council’s management of road works in this city just now. Can’t move for roadworks. Absolute mess.
Anne Grealis
Would've been nicer on the rocks below the castle rather than blocking the view of the tree donated to Edinburgh every year that is beautiful itself.
Leann Bruce
Could have used the money for more lights or cleaning up Princes Street or better still, getting the roads sorted so traffic can flow.
Sarah Dixon
So is this what people are paying their council tax for in Edinburgh! It's in bad taste, especially at this time when many cannot afford food/bills etc. Tacky and I'm sure there are so many other things you should be using the money for! Yet another example of the public's money being wasted!
Roger Emmerson
Well that's reassuring. Would have been a bit scunnered if it said Cheltenham.
Ann Dempster
It looks great.
Christmas market
Edinburgh’s Winter Wonderland has taken the top spot on a list of the most-loved festive markets in Europe. The Capital’s annual Christmas extravaganza will begin tomorrow, with the markets, Santa Land, a big wheel and festive rides.
Paul Munro
It's official, TikTok users have zero idea what a Christmas market is, then, because Edinburgh's definitely doesn't even come close.
Laura Walker
Goodness knows what the other ones are like then!
Stuart Young
Went past the other day. Looked like the same crappy sheds and stuff. No doubt ready to get filled with overpriced junk and food items that are mutant and need you to sign away the price of a kidney.
Sandra Smith
Cologne is way better than Edinburgh.
Rich Tee
Can't wait to pay £8.50 for a hot dog.
Susan Gaunt
You’re having a laugh, surely.
Euan Cunningham
Said no one!
Marco Drumond Nobrega
Is this a joke!
Craig Lemond
It's great if you like that sort of thing.
Angela Rae
Nice if you have not been, but every year is the same.
