Edinburgh's Christmas - your views online

A giant Edinburgh sign has appeared on the Mound

Aamber Paatul

Glad that's there, I often forget where I am when walking along Princes Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Pomeransky

yes, we already know we're in Edinburgh, so can't see the point, and the tree looks very forlorn behind the sign. and not exactly spectacular.

Margaret Ritchie

I was unfortunate enough to have had to travel into Edinburgh today on the bus. Most unpleasant experience. All the way in from the Barnton to the West End, vehicles at a stand-still. I’m surprised the Dean Bridge is still standing, with the amount of traffic sitting on it! Well done to the bus drivers keeping their cool amid the shambles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline White

We know it’s Edinburgh. Should have put it on the castle rock to look like the HOLYWOOD sign – rather tacky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Wilson

I quite like it, surprisingly. The tree needs more lights to balance it out, though. Although I like it, I wonder how much it cost? If it was expensive the tree would have done nicely by itself, like every other year, and the money put towards the basics, which are suffering more and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wonnie Barry

I’d rather see the tree than the very ‘unEdinburgh’ gaudy sign telling you you’re in Edinburgh - which you already know!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Mechan

Looks ridiculous, totally wrong place. Airport would have been better, but I'd rather the council spent the money on health and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda Saridakis

Just in case we forget where we are? It’s a wee bit overwhelming, don’t you think? The traditional tree at the Mound is far preferable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Munro

Who is paying the electric bill for that? Not me I hope!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosalind Sneddon

I would rather see the lovely Christmas tree gifted from Norway. Could they not move it somewhere else, for people taking photographs or walking up and down?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Donnelly Timlin

I have driven past this the last few evenings and I love it. It helps distract me from the absolute shambles that is the council’s management of road works in this city just now. Can’t move for roadworks. Absolute mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Grealis

Would've been nicer on the rocks below the castle rather than blocking the view of the tree donated to Edinburgh every year that is beautiful itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leann Bruce

Could have used the money for more lights or cleaning up Princes Street or better still, getting the roads sorted so traffic can flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Dixon

So is this what people are paying their council tax for in Edinburgh! It's in bad taste, especially at this time when many cannot afford food/bills etc. Tacky and I'm sure there are so many other things you should be using the money for! Yet another example of the public's money being wasted!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Emmerson

Well that's reassuring. Would have been a bit scunnered if it said Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Dempster

It looks great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas market

Edinburgh’s Winter Wonderland has taken the top spot on a list of the most-loved festive markets in Europe. The Capital’s annual Christmas extravaganza will begin tomorrow, with the markets, Santa Land, a big wheel and festive rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Munro

It's official, TikTok users have zero idea what a Christmas market is, then, because Edinburgh's definitely doesn't even come close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Walker

Goodness knows what the other ones are like then!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Young

Went past the other day. Looked like the same crappy sheds and stuff. No doubt ready to get filled with overpriced junk and food items that are mutant and need you to sign away the price of a kidney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Smith

Cologne is way better than Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Tee

Can't wait to pay £8.50 for a hot dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Gaunt

You’re having a laugh, surely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euan Cunningham

Said no one!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Drumond Nobrega

Is this a joke!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Lemond

It's great if you like that sort of thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Rae

Nice if you have not been, but every year is the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe