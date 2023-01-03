Edinburgh's Hogmanay - your views online

Hayley Weddell

£4 million from council? Can't put anyone's wages up or build affordable housing and now throwing money away!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Ripberger Little

It was lovely to experience some of the free music at venues throughout Edinburgh on 1 January. An excellent addition to the Hogmanay diary, which I hope will continue next year. Thank you Unique Events.

Netty Vee

Missed the Torchlight Procession this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake H Fraser

Edinburgh was soulless at Hogmanay. Traveling on the bus up toon, no random banter or hype; nobody wishing each other happy new year etc. Same walking up the Bridges and down the Cowgate....it felt so alien and unrecognisable to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Shields

Perhaps they (council event organisers) could reinstate the summer sessions this August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Green

The queuing system was rubbish, what's that all about?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Allan

Back in the 90s there was 200k+; pre-Covid there was 100k people but now we can only have 30k in town. Sorry, has Edinburgh city got smaller? Plus the Loony Dook did happen, but it was free how it should be why should some pay to go for a swim in the forth

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Venters

Was sent from The Mound down to Princes Street, then after an hour of waiting sent back up to The Mound.Then refused entry to the enclosure. Finally got in just after 9pm. Pet Shop Boys where amazing, as always.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magdalena Kostuch

My first New Year in Scotland! Amazing year, I love Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Wallace

That’s if you could get in. Poorly organised, staff who didn’t have a clue what was going on and ridiculously long queues. It was an embarrassment to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Henderson

Fireworks were amazing. Well done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Douglas

Well done to all involved. It can’t be perfect all the time with all those people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Campbell

Aye, keep the residents out! Happy new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Clark

Really spectacular fireworks display this year - Edinburgh is such a beautiful place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Smith

Happy new year Edinburgh. The fireworks were amazing – watched them on TV. Sad we couldnt get home to Edinburgh for this one, but hope to for Hogmany 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene Bowerbank

Birds eye view from my window and I must say this is the best fireworks display I think Edinburgh has ever shown. Absolutely beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Scally

Loved watching them on TV - every one was spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norma Elliott

The fireworks were amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Metcalfe

Fireworks were the best I have seen in Edinburgh and all around the city – amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sezer Demir

Happy new year Edinburgh, thanks for amazing fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Robertson

No public funding - if it can't be self financing, then stuff it. There are much better things to spend money on for the benefit of the people of Edinburgh than a pop concert and fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fionna Lacey

Hogmanay was the only night of the year in the 60s when my parents didn’t ask me where I was going or what I was doing. They were having their own party with our wonderful neighbours in Silverknowes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Danielle Stars

I was so so excited to be coming home for Hogmany. I’ll definitely be rebooking for next year for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Watt

Great times at old Hogmanays! Lived on Castle Street and had some huge parties in our flat after the bells. Come one, come all affairs…queues up the stairwell when we returned home for the second one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Hunter

I went in 70s - terrifying; folk chucking bottles into the air, dancing on collapsing bus shelters, so not such rosy memories!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Maclean

Tron in the late 70s early 80s was a great atmosphere … good banter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Hawes

Seeing in the bells on Hogmanay at The Tron was simply the best!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Val Rendall

I remember first footing and house parties, just turning up, no invite necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe