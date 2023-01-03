Edinburgh's Hogmanay - your views online
Organisers vow to expand the event for 30th anniversary after comeback sell-out
Hayley Weddell
£4 million from council? Can't put anyone's wages up or build affordable housing and now throwing money away!
Kate Ripberger Little
It was lovely to experience some of the free music at venues throughout Edinburgh on 1 January. An excellent addition to the Hogmanay diary, which I hope will continue next year. Thank you Unique Events.
Netty Vee
Missed the Torchlight Procession this year.
Jake H Fraser
Edinburgh was soulless at Hogmanay. Traveling on the bus up toon, no random banter or hype; nobody wishing each other happy new year etc. Same walking up the Bridges and down the Cowgate....it felt so alien and unrecognisable to me.
Dave Shields
Perhaps they (council event organisers) could reinstate the summer sessions this August.
Helen Green
The queuing system was rubbish, what's that all about?
Graeme Allan
Back in the 90s there was 200k+; pre-Covid there was 100k people but now we can only have 30k in town. Sorry, has Edinburgh city got smaller? Plus the Loony Dook did happen, but it was free how it should be why should some pay to go for a swim in the forth
John Venters
Was sent from The Mound down to Princes Street, then after an hour of waiting sent back up to The Mound.Then refused entry to the enclosure. Finally got in just after 9pm. Pet Shop Boys where amazing, as always.
Magdalena Kostuch
My first New Year in Scotland! Amazing year, I love Scotland.
Nicola Wallace
That’s if you could get in. Poorly organised, staff who didn’t have a clue what was going on and ridiculously long queues. It was an embarrassment to the city.
Liz Henderson
Fireworks were amazing. Well done.
Christine Douglas
Well done to all involved. It can’t be perfect all the time with all those people.
Malcolm Campbell
Aye, keep the residents out! Happy new year.
Angela Clark
Really spectacular fireworks display this year - Edinburgh is such a beautiful place to be.
Lisa Smith
Happy new year Edinburgh. The fireworks were amazing – watched them on TV. Sad we couldnt get home to Edinburgh for this one, but hope to for Hogmany 2023/24.
Irene Bowerbank
Birds eye view from my window and I must say this is the best fireworks display I think Edinburgh has ever shown. Absolutely beautiful.
Georgina Scally
Loved watching them on TV - every one was spectacular.
Norma Elliott
The fireworks were amazing.
Helen Metcalfe
Fireworks were the best I have seen in Edinburgh and all around the city – amazing.
Sezer Demir
Happy new year Edinburgh, thanks for amazing fireworks.
Graeme Robertson
No public funding - if it can't be self financing, then stuff it. There are much better things to spend money on for the benefit of the people of Edinburgh than a pop concert and fireworks.
Fionna Lacey
Hogmanay was the only night of the year in the 60s when my parents didn’t ask me where I was going or what I was doing. They were having their own party with our wonderful neighbours in Silverknowes!
Donna Danielle Stars
I was so so excited to be coming home for Hogmany. I’ll definitely be rebooking for next year for sure.
Niall Watt
Great times at old Hogmanays! Lived on Castle Street and had some huge parties in our flat after the bells. Come one, come all affairs…queues up the stairwell when we returned home for the second one.
Ros Hunter
I went in 70s - terrifying; folk chucking bottles into the air, dancing on collapsing bus shelters, so not such rosy memories!
Yvonne Maclean
Tron in the late 70s early 80s was a great atmosphere … good banter.
Sandra Hawes
Seeing in the bells on Hogmanay at The Tron was simply the best!
Val Rendall
I remember first footing and house parties, just turning up, no invite necessary.
