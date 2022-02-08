Edinburgh's tram extension disruption - your views online
Residents claim they are being treated with “sheer contempt” by those in charge of the tram extension after they woke one morning to discover that roadworks had started outside their homes.
Peter Anderson
Money should have been spent in things that would enrich peoples lives, not vanity projects.The tram project has been a disaster both monetary and time wise. The vast majority of people didn’t want it and were refused a vote on it because the outcome was inevitable. Also, where is the result of this nonsense enquiry where nobody will be prosecuted. Let me look into my crystal ball and the outcome .... " lessons have been learned. "
Martin Clubber Laing
The place is a complete disaster area. You want to do something about it? Vote these current idiot councillors out.
Tony Blyszczak
Leith Walk's a joke now!
Alan Inverarity
You voted for Labour and the SNP who told you they'd be blowing hundreds of millions on a partial completion of the tram line. Bit too late in the day to be complaining about it.
Moira Sinclair
The whole project was so unnecessary.
Keith Robertson
Could the toy train line become our new Forth rail bridge? Once they finish work at one end they then return to the start to carry out urgent maintenance work. Time will tell.
David Boswell
The old tram line is falling to bits – big cracks in the cement. And what is the life span of a tram, considering they are £1 million-plus each?
James Murphy
Airport to Queen’s boat – am I missing something? Only tourists use trams.
Scottish rugby
Can Scotland win the Six Nations?
Rab Stevenson
Of course they can. If they don’t believe, there’s no point in playing.
Angie Gladstone
Yes we do have a chance, but there are a lot of games still to play.... France and Ireland for example.
Glen Campbell
Calm doon. It was only England we beat. Ireland and France will be more of a test.
Warren Marshall
Don't care as long as we beat England.
Glenn Campbell
Ireland for me to be honest, hopefully with Scotland in second place.
Grant Ballard
Got to stop giving away so many penalties to stand any chance.
Brian Purdie
Here we go, getting ahead of ourselves.
Ashley Barr
We beat England and kept the Calcutta Cup, that’s all that matters, but would be nice to see us win the whole thing.
Doreen Stewart
Keep playing the way they did and they can only get better. And yes they can win the Six Nations -good luck to them all.
Elizabeth Moffat
It’s only one game they have won, let’s not get our hopes up yet.
Carol Mcneill
Yes, but long way to go. Only one game played so far and Ireland are very strong.
Charles Dernie
They've got more chance than Englandshire.
John Garden
Unlikely, but will give it our all.
Michael J Lockerbie
After giving it a lot of thought, I think if we are able to win more games than the rest of the nations, then we potentially could!
Trefor Williams
Frankly who cares! Wax-jacket, kick and clap, posh school, gin-and-tonic version of rugby. The proper code kicks off this week, thank goodness.
Johnny Edgar
Makes it a lot harder for the Auld Enemy, and that’s all that matters.
Susan Randall
No France will win. One victory doesn't guarantee a tournament.
James Gordon
They've certainly got the talent there. Whether they can be consistent is another question. There's quality throughout all nations and I think 5five out the six all have a chance of lifting it.
John Ellerby
Let’s not turn into England fans. We won one game, for god’s sake.
Adam Mcfarlane
Can we not just enjoy the win first with heaping on the pressure?
David Nisbet
Let's get past France first.
Peter Cave
Not a chance. The ScotBoks can only ever get themselves up for one game, and that is England.
