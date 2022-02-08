Edinburgh's tram extension disruption - your views online

The roadworks in Montgomery Street appeared overnight and took residents by surprise.

Peter Anderson

Money should have been spent in things that would enrich peoples lives, not vanity projects.The tram project has been a disaster both monetary and time wise. The vast majority of people didn’t want it and were refused a vote on it because the outcome was inevitable. Also, where is the result of this nonsense enquiry where nobody will be prosecuted. Let me look into my crystal ball and the outcome .... " lessons have been learned. "

Martin Clubber Laing

The place is a complete disaster area. You want to do something about it? Vote these current idiot councillors out.

Tony Blyszczak

Leith Walk's a joke now!

Alan Inverarity

You voted for Labour and the SNP who told you they'd be blowing hundreds of millions on a partial completion of the tram line. Bit too late in the day to be complaining about it.

Moira Sinclair

The whole project was so unnecessary.

Keith Robertson

Could the toy train line become our new Forth rail bridge? Once they finish work at one end they then return to the start to carry out urgent maintenance work. Time will tell.

David Boswell

The old tram line is falling to bits – big cracks in the cement. And what is the life span of a tram, considering they are £1 million-plus each?

James Murphy

Airport to Queen’s boat – am I missing something? Only tourists use trams.

Scottish rugby

Can Scotland win the Six Nations?

Rab Stevenson

Of course they can. If they don’t believe, there’s no point in playing.

Angie Gladstone

Yes we do have a chance, but there are a lot of games still to play.... France and Ireland for example.

Glen Campbell

Calm doon. It was only England we beat. Ireland and France will be more of a test.

Warren Marshall

Don't care as long as we beat England.

Glenn Campbell

Ireland for me to be honest, hopefully with Scotland in second place.

Grant Ballard

Got to stop giving away so many penalties to stand any chance.

Brian Purdie

Here we go, getting ahead of ourselves.

Ashley Barr

We beat England and kept the Calcutta Cup, that’s all that matters, but would be nice to see us win the whole thing.

Doreen Stewart

Keep playing the way they did and they can only get better. And yes they can win the Six Nations -good luck to them all.

Elizabeth Moffat

It’s only one game they have won, let’s not get our hopes up yet.

Carol Mcneill

Yes, but long way to go. Only one game played so far and Ireland are very strong.

Charles Dernie

They've got more chance than Englandshire.

John Garden

Unlikely, but will give it our all.

Michael J Lockerbie

After giving it a lot of thought, I think if we are able to win more games than the rest of the nations, then we potentially could!

Trefor Williams

Frankly who cares! Wax-jacket, kick and clap, posh school, gin-and-tonic version of rugby. The proper code kicks off this week, thank goodness.

Johnny Edgar

Makes it a lot harder for the Auld Enemy, and that’s all that matters.

Susan Randall

No France will win. One victory doesn't guarantee a tournament.

James Gordon

They've certainly got the talent there. Whether they can be consistent is another question. There's quality throughout all nations and I think 5five out the six all have a chance of lifting it.

John Ellerby

Let’s not turn into England fans. We won one game, for god’s sake.

Adam Mcfarlane

Can we not just enjoy the win first with heaping on the pressure?

David Nisbet

Let's get past France first.

Peter Cave

Not a chance. The ScotBoks can only ever get themselves up for one game, and that is England.

