Energy blackout warning - your views online

Visitors eating lunch by candlelight due to a power cut at a bar

Cathy Katie Campbell

Happened in the very early 70s. We were lucky we had gas cooker and gas fire in the big kitchen. My mum would make food and my friends would come to eat if their area was out of electricity. Think you will find people in hospital and/or depend on it will get alternatives and be looked after when it happens. It was winter too back then also.

Lisa Smith

Well if this happens and its more than three-hour blocks at a time, say goodbye to your food supply in fridge and freezer. Also seems dangerous. Homes going into blackout seem perfect for no gooders to break in etc.

Davie Lawrie

I have plans in place for when I become a billionaire, but the likelihood of that happening is about the same as the "three-hour blackouts" ... zero!

Carol Mcritchie-ramage

The country is in such a mess. Why can’t everyone see what the Tories are doing to it? Blaming Russia is an easy cop out.

Greg Healey

What an absolute shambles. When is enough going to be enough?

Emma Morley

Don't Scotland produce more than our consumption requirements in terms of electricity? I wonder where it all goes.

Margaret Tonner

This is how we live in South Africa every single day, four hours at a time and two hours. It’s crazy.

Mikołaj Gawin

Just a reminder that it was a conspiracy theory not long ago.

David Bell

Went through this in the 70s. Three or four- day week, some with power, some not. Power off on random evenings, no streetlights etc. Got through it.

Leslie Brand

Are we going back in time.

Heather Campbell-Crayton

We’ve already had four power cuts in the last three days.

MOT tests

A government proposal could see the annual MOT test scrapped in favour of every two years

John Mcnicoll

If they are saying very few accidents are due to mechanical issues, then it proves annual MOTs work. Around 37 per cent of cars fail their MOT at the moment. That would be 37 per cent of cars driving around with defects. And that figure is badly misconstrued as a lot of people take their cars to small garages to get repairs done before MOT, so the real fail rate is actually a lot higher.

Kirsty Leslie

As much as I'd like to save money, I'd rather know my car was safe to drive, thanks!

Colin Gasman Mackay

At the current rates that’ll save a driver a massive 53p a week - assuming their car would pass an MOT. So the only ones to make a bigger saving are those driving round in cars that would have failed their MOT, and needed fixed!

Brian Davies

Thge MOT test is only as good as the person doing it. Also, it is only proof of the car’s road worthiness on the day of the MOT. A person could drive out of the MOT station and damage the tyre wall or suspension a mile down the road. Someone could get injured or the insurance company will be checking the car in detail to find fault, so the insurance is void and they don’t have to pay out. Keep it at 12 months and educate drivers on what to check on a regular basis.

Gavin Quin

Worst proposal ever. There are alot of unsafe cars on the road now. Nothing wrong with MOTs yearly. I’d rather know my cars are safe to travel in with my wife and kids.

Kyle Robertson

Wonder what this will do to insurance premiums.

Robin Hamilton

There will be total carnage on the roads.

Raymond Campbell

I'd be happy with a mandatory MOT every 18 months, as two years is too long. But I accept cars suffer wear and tear, and the conditions of our roads with potholes could result in a suspension issue I'd not be aware of if it still drives as expected.Name

Michael Chambers

The MOT test is there for a reason.

Reece Young

Have they seen the box I drive? If it didn't have an MOT yearly it would have fallen apart by now.

Chris Downie

Saving for the motorists, but what about the garages which rely on the 12 monthly MOTs?

