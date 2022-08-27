Energy price crisis - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asif Mohammad who owns Fazal and Sons convenience store in Moredun was told by Scottish Power that cost of his electricity would be just under £70,000 a year

Andrena Graham

It seems convenient for big business that small businesses will be forced to close due to huge hikes in energy costs. We will then be completely reliant on them.

Janice Scott

Exactly. Too many businesses will close. Too many families will be left without being able to get access to gas and electric due to rising costs

Cheryl Morrison

These are great guys. I’ve known them for 35 years. I really hope they don't have to shut.

Warren Marshall

The Tories’ friends can charge whatever they want and hike prices to whatever they want and as long as you're in the UK you can't do anything. Wrap your Union Jack around you to keep warm.

Mark Conway

With no cap on business energy costs, expect NHS trusts to announce a cut in services and schools to demand children learn from home. Three weeks to flatten the country.

Willie Anderson

Destitution UK and the chancellor has no plan to fix it.

Grahame Cumming

Unfortunately Britain is being run like a corporation now. Services being sold off in the past has lead to this point of crisis. Government hasn’t done anywhere near enough to protect households or small businesses. Sadly our politicians are more interested in shareholders and profits before seeing to the needs of people. This all happening in front of us right now and all we’ve got to look forward to is the debacle of the Tory leadership contest of whom the two candidates were big cogs in the Boris machine. Ridiculous!

Nicole Michael

Aw, bless him. He is so good to all his customers, this is horrible!

Dave Flynn

I wonder if the 40 per cent of small buisness owners who vote Tory are beginning to regret their political choices.

Linda Maxwell

I have a small ironing business that I have worked hard to build up over the past two years. I have an industrial steam ironing station that has to be kept boiling for up to 12 hours a day. Like many others, It’s breaking my heart that the hike in prices are going to kill my business, despite all my hard work and long hours, and all of this out of my control.

Kate Bharat

This seems to be an unusually high power usage for a convenience store. I would kindly advise Mr Mohammad to commission an electrical survey to see where power is being used where it is not needed. This will costs about £250, plus new appliances may be recommended. I hope this helps and outweighs future costs.

Postal strike

115,000 post workers at Royal Mail will be striking across 1500 workplaces.

Ashley Dee

Good for them, best of luck and hope they get a decent rise and improved working conditions.

Pauline Downie

I support the work force. Do not remove their terms and conditions. Give them a decent wage rise based on inflation.

Patricia anne

People should not have to strike to get a decent wage. I know, I was a care worker, caught Covid at work through not having enough protective equipment. Was off work and have now totally given up on care work., I got paid less than £10 an hour for working ten hour nightshifts, with no breaks because at night there is only one member of staff per unit in the care home I worked in. My whole life ruined now with long Covid since 2020, so I understand why there are strikes. I think they should be paid a decent wage throughout their career.

Claire Willis-Blake

Power to the people. It's disgusting that workers have to resort to this to get a decent living wage.

Barbara Hill

Support them all the way. Every worker needs a decent wage to live on.

Jean Irvine

Sounds like a further nail in the coffin for Royal Mail.

Lisa Harden

Good, saves me getting bills thru the door!

Ralph Millar

I am not a supporter of this. Tomorrow it will be ambulance services and firemen. You stop our post, then we go in to the biggest recession you’ll see. This will have a big impact on everyone. Think what gets posted, think about what our country does not make.

Peter Anderson

Anybody who doesn't support the workers are part of the problem.

