'Ensure your children make an informed choice' - Readers' Comments on vaccines for teens

Children aged 12-15 are now being invited to get vaccinated against Covid

Laura A Cook: Discuss vaccination with your children and ensure they make an informed choice. Don’t force your beliefs on them, but similarly don’t allow them to see only one perspective. In other words, “parent your children effectively, guide them but don’t force them to adopt your beliefs and your mindset”.

Laura Ross: We discussed it with our 15-year-old and he decided himself that he wanted it so I took him.

Irene Moore: I have decided not to have the jab at this stage. It was not an easy decision and continues to be an issue I give a lot of thought to. I’m sure your son will be fine should he be unfortunate enough to contract Covid – but I abhor how this government is almost coercing young people to have the jab through fear of being excluded from social events.

Victoria Scott: Depending on their age I'd say from 14 and up they can choose as it’s their body. My son and I discussed it at great length. He was against it at first but then decided all by himself that he should have it.

Laura Milne: Considering the law allows them to marry at 16 without consent surely it up to them after a certain age (14 maybe) to make their own decision on this. It works the other way too as they would not be allowed to vaccinate a child stating no but whose parents have coerced them into having it.

Sarah McCabe: If a child has the mental capabilities to make an informed decision on what medical treatment they receive then the choice should be theirs. What age that is will vary. As a parent all we can do is give the information that is available to us through independent research and support their decision even if we don’t agree. The worry about vaccinating in schools is peer pressure on the day and/or pressure from teachers. Surely sending out an invite for a day to attend a drop-in clinic would be better to ensure the child has time to discuss with family, friends or their GP and do their own research?

Val Anderson: So exactly the same as the flu jab then? Secondary school kids can make that decision for themselves but I’ve never seen any uproar about that.

Jenni Mackintosh: If my daughters of 12 and 14 were keen to have it, I'd let them, although I have a few reservations (probably not justified, as my own very bad reactions were to the Astra Zeneca vaccine, which they wouldn't be offered). As it is, they both flatly refused, not interested. I have explained that what happened to me is not likely to happen to them as it's a different type. It's not a needle thing, as one has had the HPV vaccine.

Karen Sawyer: If the child is able to make an informed choice and fit what was called Gillick competency why not? If not it needs parental consent.

Patrcia Anderson: If it's within the law then there's no reason why not. A lot of parents are against their teens being vaccinated because they believe fake news about vaccines on social media.

Willie Leith: Teenagers shouldn’t be vaccinated without parental consent (and they can’t be against their will) but they can and will be vaccinated if they do consent and are assessed by a healthcare professional to be competent even if they’re under 16. Parental consent isn’t required.

Number plates

GB stickers have been ditched as a UK marker under new number plate law. The switch to UK stickers comes nine months after drivers were told GB plates were the new standard.

Dylan Reid: I'll be buying a little sticker to place just to the left of it saying “Disunited”.

Robin Gentlman: Sadly GB now stands for Going Backwards.

Sal Paradise: I’m pro-independence, but this is an EU requirement as Scotland at present is still part of the UK It’s a little sticker on the car, not a tattoo on your face You risk a fine if you get pulled over whilst driving in Europe if it’s not on display.

Brian Dunajski Meiklejohn: Only ECOSSE or SCO on mine. Don't want anything to do with UK or GB and be a target on the road.