'Everyone in Edinburgh knows road repairs are not high up on the council’s list' - your views online

A report suggests fixing Edinburgh’s potholes would cost £77m

Sam McIntosh: Repair them as and when necessary and more importantly properly and also check the standard of work from the utility companies and they might not be faced with such a high bill.

Elspeth Ferguson: Utility companies should pay a large deposit to councils if they are going to dig up roads and if they repair roads to a proper standard it is returned but if they don't then the council can use that money to do a proper repair.

William Hatton: If they were repairing them as and when they appeared then they wouldn't be in this situation. A stitch in time saves nine. Also if they actually repaired them properly and didn’t just pour half a bag of quickfix into the hole and leave the traffic to compact it, then they wouldn't be in this mess. At one point a road was not deemed acceptable if eight bumps triggered a sensor in a mile. Now it would be sounding like a heart monitor.

Carolyn Fielding: Chiropractors must make a fortune with people having back injuries due to going into the potholes in their cars.

John Mcnicoll: Imagine how many potholes could have been filled in if the money for Spaces For People wasn’t wasted. Repair the infrastructure first before any vanity projects.

Martha Spence: The amount of money wasted by this council on vanity projects is why we are in the state we are in. Trams that we're so unnecessary in Edinburgh as we have one of the best bus services in the country. The mess they have made in Leith is a disgrace – so much disruption for people and businesses which this council seem to have disregarded.

George Bathgate: Why not repair a wee job instead of letting it get out of control? Repair the roads properly as they did years ago. Are none of them trained like the old school? Bring back the foreman’s boot.

Audrey Finlayson: If they were to fix them right in the first place it wouldn't cost as much in the long run. The temporary fixes are just a total waste of money.

Jacqueline Macleod: How can we have roads that were built years ago that are still good but roads that were built two years ago are uneven and have potholes. Build the roads properly in the first place.

Bea Bee Kahuila: Repairs are not going to help. Anyone who is driving in Edinburgh knows that roads are not fit for purpose. Resurfacing might be helpful.

Steven Wilson: Motors have to be kept up to a certain standard to be able to use the roads. But the roads can somehow be in whatever state the local authorities decide to let them get into.

Lynne Munro: Everyone in Edinburgh knows repairs are not high up on the council’s list.

Ian Stewart: What does anyone expect when most roads in Scotland have been neglected for years.

Filip Gajdamowicz: I used to take shortcuts to avoid the traffic. Now I take shortcuts to avoid the traffic and the potholes.

Julz Carpenter: Did they say “potholes”? It’s way beyond that – they are now craters big enough to swallow your car.

Caroline MacKellar: I make porridge that would fill the holes up better than what they use.

LEZ rethink?

Edinburgh Council has been urged to take its plans for a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) back to the drawing board and come up with a scheme that benefits the entire Capital — not just the city centre.

Anne Harris: Hope they get rid of the ancient tour buses which pollute as they crawl around the Old Town.

John Lamb: Air pollution has never been a city-wide problem, it existed in a handful of locations with heavy traffic and a high number of buses. But air pollution has plummeted, thanks to engine technology and the pollution in St John’s Road and Nicolson Street is well below the health limits. The people making the decisions should read and understand the reports.

Jim Taylor: Why don't they just ban cars from city centre streets, rather than the LEZ which hits he poorest while allowing the rich to drive with impunity?

Martin Allan: If you can't afford a £30k car look over the city rich fence.

A message from the Editor