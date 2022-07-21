Extra documents for visiting Spain - your views online

Hayley Jane
If you've travelled further than Benidorm this is not unfamiliar practice. It's yet another "benefit" of leaving the EU, and to add insult to injury there will soon be a fiver to pay for the privilege of a longer queue.
Les Maloney
Get an Irish passport. It’s like Moses parting the Red Sea.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunter Square: Death of man found in city centre ‘not suspicious’
-
2
Edinburgh diver dies at East Lothian's Tyninghame beach sparking investigation
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: Image released of man police believe can help investigation into assault that left victim with facial injuries
-
4
Councillor demands crackdown on ‘appalling and dangerous’ parking in Portobello
-
5
Martin Kos: Police concerned for well being of missing Edinburgh man last seen on a ferry travelling to Shetland
Lily Macdonald
It's pretty standard post Brexit travel, Italy has the same requirements. We are also stuck in the slow passport control queue, cheers for that!
Lynda Cartmell
…..and people are still travelling to this country or any country that requires the same? Insanity. I’ll stay at home thanks all the same. People appear to love being controlled.
Gus Stewart
Wait...a return ticket, yep always have one. Take some funds, yep always have that. Name of my accommodation, yep always. And I don't know anyone yet that has been asked at Palma.
Gary Dickson
More restrictions and barriers from Spain! They cried during lockdown about no tourists and it seems now they don’t want British holidaymakers. Go to Greece, much better anyway.
Alex White
I’m in the Canaries now and I was asked for nothing and I’m unvaxxed. Security didn’t even look at my face let alone ask where I was staying.
Paul Calvo Nimo
Brexit was supposed to stop illegal immigrants from getting into the UK. We still have them crossing over if not more now than before. And now UK citizens are treated like illegal immigrants wherever they go. now.
Jenny Rose
A return ticket and your accommodation booking… I mean, it’s not exactly difficult to show an email or two! This should be a requirement entering every country and the UK. May help reduce those who want to overstay their welcome!
Lisa Long
There’s no way most of the Spanish airports have border control capacity to deal with that. Half of them don’t understand English (in Barcelona anyway) so will have no idea how to interpret if people are entering with money or not. This definitely isn’t being checked there, as I’m back and forward all the time.
Matthew Wilcox
It's not important. Been to Spain twice in the last month and it wasn't required on arrival on either occasion.
Dave Shields
Why don’t British holidaymakers go to Gibraltar? Same climate.
Aasshley Barr
Won’t be going to Spain then.
Ian Cooper
Just back from the Canaries, wasn't asked at all.
Ronnie Brunton
Oh, and you will need to pay an extra and unadvertised 61 euros tourist tax, as we found out on Menorca last week.
Peter Blyth
Go to Greece then, as it is not like Sighthill in the sun.
Nikki Japp
I'd be avoiding Spain of heading to a Greek island like Skiathos – no hassle there apparently.
Joe Clifford
And the Unionists told you that you could stay part if the EU if you remained under Westminster rule.
They lied to you then, don't let them lie to you now.
Derry Delboy Livingstone
Who is still happy they voted for Brexit and listened to all the Tory lies of how Europe need us but at least the NHS got the £350m every week that we saved from being in the EU? Spain is just the start, all other European countries will follow suit.
Kash Ali
Good old Brexit. Solved all the country’s problems, the best part being the extra well needed £350m per week to our NHS.
Education support
Edinburgh councillor calls for investment in pupil support to avoid 'educational equivalent of Long Covid'
Jessica Vueghs
Did this councillor ever say that schools shouldn't be closed? If she did I wasn't aware of it. It was obvious that children would suffer from extensive school closures, but I don't remember a single politician who spoke out against it. Rather the opposite, in fact.
Sarah Kelly
Except the government is quite happy for those of us whose kids weren't provided with adequate additional support in school and now need to be home schooled to cope to do this with no funding, no support for learning aids and books etc.
Subscribe
Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions