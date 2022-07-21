Extra documents for visiting Spain - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Jane

If you've travelled further than Benidorm this is not unfamiliar practice. It's yet another "benefit" of leaving the EU, and to add insult to injury there will soon be a fiver to pay for the privilege of a longer queue.

Les Maloney

Get an Irish passport. It’s like Moses parting the Red Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Macdonald

It's pretty standard post Brexit travel, Italy has the same requirements. We are also stuck in the slow passport control queue, cheers for that!

Lynda Cartmell

…..and people are still travelling to this country or any country that requires the same? Insanity. I’ll stay at home thanks all the same. People appear to love being controlled.

Gus Stewart

Wait...a return ticket, yep always have one. Take some funds, yep always have that. Name of my accommodation, yep always. And I don't know anyone yet that has been asked at Palma.

Gary Dickson

More restrictions and barriers from Spain! They cried during lockdown about no tourists and it seems now they don’t want British holidaymakers. Go to Greece, much better anyway.

Alex White

I’m in the Canaries now and I was asked for nothing and I’m unvaxxed. Security didn’t even look at my face let alone ask where I was staying.

Paul Calvo Nimo

Brexit was supposed to stop illegal immigrants from getting into the UK. We still have them crossing over if not more now than before. And now UK citizens are treated like illegal immigrants wherever they go. now.

Jenny Rose

A return ticket and your accommodation booking… I mean, it’s not exactly difficult to show an email or two! This should be a requirement entering every country and the UK. May help reduce those who want to overstay their welcome!

Lisa Long

There’s no way most of the Spanish airports have border control capacity to deal with that. Half of them don’t understand English (in Barcelona anyway) so will have no idea how to interpret if people are entering with money or not. This definitely isn’t being checked there, as I’m back and forward all the time.

Matthew Wilcox

It's not important. Been to Spain twice in the last month and it wasn't required on arrival on either occasion.

Dave Shields

Why don’t British holidaymakers go to Gibraltar? Same climate.

Aasshley Barr

Won’t be going to Spain then.

Ian Cooper

Just back from the Canaries, wasn't asked at all.

Ronnie Brunton

Oh, and you will need to pay an extra and unadvertised 61 euros tourist tax, as we found out on Menorca last week.

Peter Blyth

Go to Greece then, as it is not like Sighthill in the sun.

Nikki Japp

I'd be avoiding Spain of heading to a Greek island like Skiathos – no hassle there apparently.

Joe Clifford

And the Unionists told you that you could stay part if the EU if you remained under Westminster rule.

They lied to you then, don't let them lie to you now.

Derry Delboy Livingstone

Who is still happy they voted for Brexit and listened to all the Tory lies of how Europe need us but at least the NHS got the £350m every week that we saved from being in the EU? Spain is just the start, all other European countries will follow suit.

Kash Ali

Good old Brexit. Solved all the country’s problems, the best part being the extra well needed £350m per week to our NHS.

Education support

Edinburgh councillor calls for investment in pupil support to avoid 'educational equivalent of Long Covid'

Jessica Vueghs

Did this councillor ever say that schools shouldn't be closed? If she did I wasn't aware of it. It was obvious that children would suffer from extensive school closures, but I don't remember a single politician who spoke out against it. Rather the opposite, in fact.

Sarah Kelly

Except the government is quite happy for those of us whose kids weren't provided with adequate additional support in school and now need to be home schooled to cope to do this with no funding, no support for learning aids and books etc.

Subscribe