Extreme heat warning - your views online

Pauline Hann

Live in the north east of Scotland!

Gary Simpson

Totally not understanding all the fuss. Common sense is the answer. We are talking about a few days of fairly nice weather!

Maria Del Mal Jiménez

Dangerous? Are you kidding me? Go to the south of Spain and you will know what is a real dangerous heat, during all summer and part of spring.

Shirley Peffers

Come to Livingston, we are still waiting on summer arriving.

Lorna Gatens

Mmm. Spend a fortune to go on holibags..... but its dangerous here!

Lynsey Gaskin

Bowl of ice water in front of a fan, lots of cold drinks and stay home catching up on Stranger Things.

Helen Miln

I’ve no idea how I survived living in Oman and Dubai for eight years. No one told the locals the heat was ‘dangerous’, they just went about their business like they’ve done for thousands of years!

Lesley Anthony

My daughter lives in the red zone and has blocked all her bedroom windows with tin foil. Now getting teased like mad, but she does say the rooms are a lot cooler. We shall see.

William P Henderson

Sit naked in front of the freezer. In other news, I’m no longer welcome in Farmfoods.

Viv Swanson

Cool showers, wet flannel on back of neck and stay in the shade. Plenty of cold drinks.

Stevie Ross

People go on holiday every year to bask in the sunshine, what is happening to people? We won't melt!

Phillipa Claire Morris

I'm cleaning/housekeeping short term lets. No respite from the heat for me tomorrow, except to wear natural fibres and stay hydrated. An instant cooler is also running your wrists under cold water and having a wet towel on the back of your neck. I lived in Cape Town so I can speak from good experience.

Jock Taylor

We spend every year looking for hot places to visit for two weeks, it comes to our door for two days and it’s chaos.

Cathy Irvine

Funny how trains can run in Spain and other hot countries, why is it such a problem here?

Carol Logan

Come to Australia - we have the same temperature in winter during the day. Ps I’m from Edinburgh.

Paul Harvey

Wash your sheets or towels and hang them up to dry indoors. The temporary dampness will help preserve any coolness, prevent excess sweating and help you to breathe.

Elizabeth Kjendsli-Bellshaw

Extreme heat is not a problem in Dundee. Otherwise, drink plent of water and do nothing!

Martin McKay

No hotter than when we were on holiday; the wee ones paddling pool, a couple of tins and suncream should see us survive.

Stewart Foulis

Move to Orkney, its freezing up here.

Lorraine Moorhead

27 degrees, oh that's nice. I've been on holiday in Turkey; one year it was 54. I've picked a good week off work then to sit in the back garden and enjoy it after slapping on sunlotion.

Linda Ewan

Just like being abroad in Spain or Tenerife. I don’t know what all the fuss is about; wear a hat, plenty of sunscreen and don’t go out between 12 and 3pm – simple.

Stacey Burns

Something I remember my dad doing when we went to Florida years ago was wetting the hand towels and hanging them round our necks.

Marlene Wentworth

Close curtains, have fans on a bowl of ice , stay in the shade, if possible don’t go out, run wrists arms under cold water, cool showers, go in the pool. It’s been 40C here in Spain, very oppressive, during the night it’s been 33C. Drink plenty of water and don’t forget the 50 factor sun cream - scorchio!

Ken Johnston

Well. I can see Fife from the beach at Port Seton. That means it's gonna rain. Its when you can't see Fife that you know it's raining.

Graham Reid

Sticking my boxers in the freezer.

Dougie Turner

Go to work, the aircon's usually far too cold.

Ian Dickie

Don’t people go on holiday to get this temp?

Greig John Whyte

Oven gloves!

