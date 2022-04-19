Face masks are no longer compulsory in Scotland - your views online

Christine Wooley

I think he is right. Some folk are all take take about the NHS, but right now especially, we should be giving back to it, by trying to get the infection levels as low as possible. Preventative measures, looking after each other should be uppermost, and if that means wearing a mask, then it’s a small but valuable contribution.

Judith Barron

Pity folk so passionate about decrying masks and public health guidance weren't equally concerned about the working conditions of carers and NHS staff.

Sarah Clark

He’s right and surely it’s him and the other medical professionals we should be guided by.

Derek Patterson

If he was so worried, why didn't he put up a stronger case for keeping the face mask requirements etc?

Crispin Bates

Slightly amazing, since the UK, Germany, France and Italy, along with South Korea, currently have the highest rates of Covid infection in the world. I am out of the country and anxious about returning since no-one seems to be taking any precautions any more. It all looks very political and not guided by science at all.

Anne Muir

I would rather wear one than get Covid. Losing a loved one or friends is very hard, especially when it could have been prevented. I don’t like wearing a mask but do it to protect other folks.

Jessie Kelly

It is no masks as from today but we don’t need to debate about the masks. Everybody should be able to decide when they want to wear a mask. I’m definitely still wearing mine in shops or on public transport. I’ve never had Covid but I’ve had family members who were really ill and recovered but also some who never recovered. My choice, but good luck to those that won’t wear them, my opinion so definitely no wisecracks, thank you!

Marie King

I've come down with Covid, came on all of a sudden. I'm at high risk, I've had to get anti-viral medication to help get over it. I have worn a mask since the beginning and will still wear one. I don't want to have this again and I certainly don't want anyone else to get it either. It's up to that person if they want to carry on wearing a mask.

Gladys Kay

Poor bus drivers, they will be at risk again. How can people be embarrassed wearing a mask when all you are doing is protecting others and yourself.

Lorraine Taylor

My choice is to carry on wearing a mask. My elderly mum caught Covid after two years of keeping her safe and its knocked the stuffing out of her and she might not recover.

Helen Clapperton

All the young hooligans will still be wearing something to hide therir faces.

Charlotte Malcolm

Folk in Scotland have been following the UK rules for weeks. Each to your own, don’t need government telling us what to do anymore.

Kay Tremble

Nobody noticed where I am. I’ve taken two buses already this morning and everyone was masked up, including myself obviously. Think it was something like nearly 1000 people died from Covid last week?

Steven Donoghue

At last common sense has prevailed.

Jennifer Lang

I will continue to wear on public transport.

Lisa McTernan

All the people laughing at this post would feel a bit different about it if they were stuck in A&E for 12 hours with a broken leg or something. Not passing covid around keeps NHS staff at work, if that’s funny to you, I don’t think it’s Jason Leitch that’s the problem.

Shereen McGee

I know people who have been floored with Covid recently, even after having the vaccine, and I have vulnerable people (health wise) in my life. I tend to be around people often, so I’m choosing to continue wearing a mask on public transport and in shops. I do not want to make anyone really ill if I end up with it and unaware. I’m not judging others for not wearing a mask, regardless if I feel it’s too soon or not, it’s your life. Is disheartening when people mock others for choosing to wear masks though. They could have vulnerable health wise, worried for others, they may be anxious- it’s OK to be cautious still. Do what you need to do.

Max Anderson

And Apple has just done a software update to include being able to weara face mask when using Face ID – two years too late!

