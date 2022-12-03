Favourite famous Scots - your views online
Dead or alive, who would you have invited to your St Andrew's Day celebrations?
Helen Tait
Hands down, without a waiver or a doubt ...... the pure, dead, brilliant, windswept and interesting, Billy Connolly!
Karell Sime
Elsie Inglis.
Grace Campbell
Shirley Pryde
I’m with James VI.
Caroline Minty Orr
William Wallace, Robert the Bruce, Sean Connery, Billy Connolly and Ken Stott. That would be a very interesting table.
Pauline O'Brien
Walter Scott - my house is called Ivanhoe, so it has to be him!
James Mitchell
Daniel Laidlaw VC, "The Piper of Loos". Would love to hear his story from the man himself.
Ronnie Simpson
Doddie Weir in his prime and Billy Connolly.
Heather Roberts
It has to be Rabbie Burns.
Peter Rintoul
Without question, Stanley Baxter.
Denise McGhee
Jack Jarvis Esq & Victor McDade.
Kirsty Gaff
Gerald Butler, James McAvoy, William Wallace, Robert the Bruce and Kevin Bridges.
John Williams
My mum and dad.
Adrian Ochai
If it was a famous Scot, either Dawn Steele or Jill Bryson and Rose McDowall, the new wave/pop duo Strawberry Switchblade formed in Glasgow in 1981.
James Brown
Jim Clark, Billy MacKenzie, Lewis Capaldi and Gail Porter.
Jimmy Brown
The late great Walter Smith.
David Fisher
Billy Connolly and Eilish McColgan.
Gordon Davidson
Pat Stanton.
Leanne Campbell
Jackie Stewart, the Big Yin and Gail Porter.
Brenda Armstrong
Robbie Coltrane, but sadly no longer with us.
Bob Sives
Robert the Bruce, so he could tell me how he stuffed the English.
Alan Percival
Scott from Thunderbirds
Isa Robertson
Greyfriar's Bobby.
John Cavers
Admiral Thomas Cochrane! Others in contention: Eric Liddell, Napier, Clerk-Maxwell, James Young Simpson, Professor Bell of Bell's Palsy.
James Heath
William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen, Lord Chancellor of Scotland and founder of the University of Aberdeen. He was an outstanding late-medieval statesman. Some of his lecture notes he made as a student at the University of Paris in the 1470s have come down to the present day.
Robbie Stanley
Rod Stewart and Billy Connolly.
Brian J Smith
Andrew Carnegie.
Nikki Rogers
John Muir.
Alex Salmean
Sir Matt Busby. Ps My granny would have cooked for us.
Alan Jeans
Singer Sydney Devine.
Mary Butcher
My grandfather, born in Edinburgh, but I was only young when he died. I’d like to know more about his life and how he ended up working at Woolwich Arsenal.
Craig Teasdale
Billy Bremner, David Harvey, Gordon McQueen, Peter Lorimer, Joe Jordan, Eddie and Frankie Gray, Bobby Collins – get the gist? Leeds United FC.
Steven Rendall-Storm
Jock Stein and Martin Compston.
Tricia J Patterson
Euan McGregor & Robbie Carlyle.
Julian Woods
Cyclist Mark Beaumont.
Dave Highley
Big Country’s Stuart Adamson.
Margaret Taylor
Douray Scott.
Brian Amos
David Stirling, founder of the SAS
Anne Clark
Iain Banks.
Ian Marshall
Jim Clark.
Neil Fallon
Oor Wullie.
Bill Berridge
Bill McLaren for me.
Michael Rappaport
F Scot(t) Fitzgerald.
