News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Favourite famous Scots - your views online

Dead or alive, who would you have invited to your St Andrew's Day celebrations?

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Helen Tait

Hands down, without a waiver or a doubt ...... the pure, dead, brilliant, windswept and interesting, Billy Connolly!

Hide Ad

Karell Sime

Elsie Inglis.

Most Popular

Grace Campbell

Robert Louis Stevenson.

Hide Ad

Shirley Pryde

I’m with James VI.

Hide Ad

Caroline Minty Orr

William Wallace, Robert the Bruce, Sean Connery, Billy Connolly and Ken Stott. That would be a very interesting table.

Hide Ad

Pauline O'Brien

Walter Scott - my house is called Ivanhoe, so it has to be him!

Hide Ad

James Mitchell

Daniel Laidlaw VC, "The Piper of Loos". Would love to hear his story from the man himself.

Hide Ad

Ronnie Simpson

Doddie Weir in his prime and Billy Connolly.

Hide Ad

Heather Roberts

It has to be Rabbie Burns.

Hide Ad

Peter Rintoul

Without question, Stanley Baxter.

Hide Ad

Denise McGhee

Jack Jarvis Esq & Victor McDade.

Hide Ad

Kirsty Gaff

Gerald Butler, James McAvoy, William Wallace, Robert the Bruce and Kevin Bridges.

Hide Ad

John Williams

My mum and dad.

Hide Ad

Adrian Ochai

If it was a famous Scot, either Dawn Steele or Jill Bryson and Rose McDowall, the new wave/pop duo Strawberry Switchblade formed in Glasgow in 1981.

Hide Ad

James Brown

Jim Clark, Billy MacKenzie, Lewis Capaldi and Gail Porter.

Hide Ad

Jimmy Brown

The late great Walter Smith.

Hide Ad

David Fisher

Billy Connolly and Eilish McColgan.

Hide Ad

Gordon Davidson

Pat Stanton.

Hide Ad

Leanne Campbell

Jackie Stewart, the Big Yin and Gail Porter.

Hide Ad

Brenda Armstrong

Robbie Coltrane, but sadly no longer with us.

Hide Ad

Bob Sives

Robert the Bruce, so he could tell me how he stuffed the English.

Hide Ad

Alan Percival

Scott from Thunderbirds

Hide Ad

Isa Robertson

Greyfriar's Bobby.

Hide Ad

John Cavers

Admiral Thomas Cochrane! Others in contention: Eric Liddell, Napier, Clerk-Maxwell, James Young Simpson, Professor Bell of Bell's Palsy.

Hide Ad

James Heath

William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen, Lord Chancellor of Scotland and founder of the University of Aberdeen. He was an outstanding late-medieval statesman. Some of his lecture notes he made as a student at the University of Paris in the 1470s have come down to the present day.

Hide Ad

Robbie Stanley

Rod Stewart and Billy Connolly.

Hide Ad

Brian J Smith

Andrew Carnegie.

Hide Ad

Nikki Rogers

John Muir.

Hide Ad

Alex Salmean

Sir Matt Busby. Ps My granny would have cooked for us.

Hide Ad

Alan Jeans

Singer Sydney Devine.

Hide Ad

Mary Butcher

My grandfather, born in Edinburgh, but I was only young when he died. I’d like to know more about his life and how he ended up working at Woolwich Arsenal.

Hide Ad

Craig Teasdale

Billy Bremner, David Harvey, Gordon McQueen, Peter Lorimer, Joe Jordan, Eddie and Frankie Gray, Bobby Collins – get the gist? Leeds United FC.

Hide Ad

Steven Rendall-Storm

Jock Stein and Martin Compston.

Hide Ad

Tricia J Patterson

Euan McGregor & Robbie Carlyle.

Hide Ad

Julian Woods

Cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Hide Ad

Dave Highley

Big Country’s Stuart Adamson.

Hide Ad

Margaret Taylor

Douray Scott.

Hide Ad

Brian Amos

David Stirling, founder of the SAS

Hide Ad

Anne Clark

Iain Banks.

Hide Ad

Ian Marshall

Jim Clark.

Hide Ad

Neil Fallon

Oor Wullie.

Hide Ad

Bill Berridge

Bill McLaren for me.

Hide Ad

Michael Rappaport

F Scot(t) Fitzgerald.

Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Hide Ad

Subscribe

Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions

Doddie WeirSean ConneryRobert Louis Stevenson