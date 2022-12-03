Favourite famous Scots - your views online

Helen Tait

Hands down, without a waiver or a doubt ...... the pure, dead, brilliant, windswept and interesting, Billy Connolly!

Karell Sime

Elsie Inglis.

Grace Campbell

Shirley Pryde

I’m with James VI.

Caroline Minty Orr

William Wallace, Robert the Bruce, Sean Connery, Billy Connolly and Ken Stott. That would be a very interesting table.

Pauline O'Brien

Walter Scott - my house is called Ivanhoe, so it has to be him!

James Mitchell

Daniel Laidlaw VC, "The Piper of Loos". Would love to hear his story from the man himself.

Ronnie Simpson

Doddie Weir in his prime and Billy Connolly.

Heather Roberts

It has to be Rabbie Burns.

Peter Rintoul

Without question, Stanley Baxter.

Denise McGhee

Jack Jarvis Esq & Victor McDade.

Kirsty Gaff

Gerald Butler, James McAvoy, William Wallace, Robert the Bruce and Kevin Bridges.

John Williams

My mum and dad.

Adrian Ochai

If it was a famous Scot, either Dawn Steele or Jill Bryson and Rose McDowall, the new wave/pop duo Strawberry Switchblade formed in Glasgow in 1981.

James Brown

Jim Clark, Billy MacKenzie, Lewis Capaldi and Gail Porter.

Jimmy Brown

The late great Walter Smith.

David Fisher

Billy Connolly and Eilish McColgan.

Gordon Davidson

Pat Stanton.

Leanne Campbell

Jackie Stewart, the Big Yin and Gail Porter.

Brenda Armstrong

Robbie Coltrane, but sadly no longer with us.

Bob Sives

Robert the Bruce, so he could tell me how he stuffed the English.

Alan Percival

Scott from Thunderbirds

Isa Robertson

Greyfriar's Bobby.

John Cavers

Admiral Thomas Cochrane! Others in contention: Eric Liddell, Napier, Clerk-Maxwell, James Young Simpson, Professor Bell of Bell's Palsy.

James Heath

William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen, Lord Chancellor of Scotland and founder of the University of Aberdeen. He was an outstanding late-medieval statesman. Some of his lecture notes he made as a student at the University of Paris in the 1470s have come down to the present day.

Robbie Stanley

Rod Stewart and Billy Connolly.

Brian J Smith

Andrew Carnegie.

Nikki Rogers

John Muir.

Alex Salmean

Sir Matt Busby. Ps My granny would have cooked for us.

Alan Jeans

Singer Sydney Devine.

Mary Butcher

My grandfather, born in Edinburgh, but I was only young when he died. I’d like to know more about his life and how he ended up working at Woolwich Arsenal.

Craig Teasdale

Billy Bremner, David Harvey, Gordon McQueen, Peter Lorimer, Joe Jordan, Eddie and Frankie Gray, Bobby Collins – get the gist? Leeds United FC.

Steven Rendall-Storm

Jock Stein and Martin Compston.

Tricia J Patterson

Euan McGregor & Robbie Carlyle.

Julian Woods

Cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Dave Highley

Big Country’s Stuart Adamson.

Margaret Taylor

Douray Scott.

Brian Amos

David Stirling, founder of the SAS

Anne Clark

Iain Banks.

Ian Marshall

Jim Clark.

Neil Fallon

Oor Wullie.

Bill Berridge

Bill McLaren for me.

Michael Rappaport

F Scot(t) Fitzgerald.

