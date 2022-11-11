Filmhouse rescue - your views online

Denise Hosie

I’m assuming it closed as it wasn’t making money through lack of use. Sad to see it go, but if people don’t use the facility it isn’t a viable business.

Billy M Mclauchlan

For wot – to turn into more students flats? The council are selling off every asset they own.

Callum MacPherson

I do completely agree, it is unthinkable that Edinburgh, with the oldest film festival in the world and the oldest extant film guild/society, might lose the Filmhouse. As stated, the cost to reinstate a venue and facility like this would far outweigh the cost of saving it now and, run with a different approach, there's no need for it to fall into financial difficulty again. I hope the council buys or commandeers it. Surely as a cultural institution, there's a regulation that can be exploited. It also springs to mind that the people administering the funds from Sean Connery's estate that are intended for cultural investments, would surely be interested in this. What more appropriate cause than the cinema and the film festival that operate round the corner from where he was raised?

John Smith

The council can’t afford to buy anything. They’re £2bn in debt already. Rumour has it that The Meadows will need to be sold to developers to clear the debt!

Janice Scott

Edinburgh council have been dealing with homeless for years. There are more now than ever with people arriving from all over. There is a dire shortage of council housing which doesn’t help (that’s another story, due to Tories selling them off but not allowing councils to build for many years). Healthcare is supposed to be looked after by managers employed to do so. Health Boards are failing in this.

Stuart Winton

Why should they buy it? It’s not the council or the government’s responsibility for a business that overreached and lost.

Thomas Imrie

The Scottish Government and city council can’t deal with this city’s homeless, education or healthcare – what chance do you think the city has here?

Tynecastle High

Developers lodge appeal after plans for student flats on former school site rejected

Angela Grady

Why is it everywhere needs students flats? There are enough of them in Edinburgh, what about building some house for the homeless?

Jacobine Scott-Koekendorp

Affordable social and sheltered housing is needed and should be on top of the list!

Kenny Marr

Create socially affordable housing through flats. Then some rich folk can come along and buy them up - and rent them out to students. Job done.

Jackie Marr

Council should be turning these empty building s into homes for all. The first minister should be looking at this rather than spend millions on others.

Gordon Bruce

Far too many student flats in the Gorgie area already.

John Black

Social housing all the way.

Pete Russell

Why not create homes for real people who will continue to live there long after the students have moved on?

Ilona Turner

Enough student housing! Time to start looking at affordable social housing housing for residents of Edinburgh and surrounding areas. Make Edinburgh a place where people can afford to live again.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Capital’s leading hotels charge more than £1000 for a two-night stay

Gus Stewart

And there are still people who think tourists will baulk at a £2 a night tourist levy! At these prices you would imagine the hotels will swallow it.

Stephen Lindsay

Yes they are premium hotels with premium prices. But there are plenty of people that will pay the price.

Jim Madden

Happens every year, prices go up in August and December.

Janet Burke

They don’t deserve to be patronised

May Thomson

Yeah, but that’s five-star hotel and expensive any time of the year.

Sarah Coghill

At Hogmanay - hardly surprising. That's £500 a night - not much more than they charge all year round!

