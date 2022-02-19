Fish and chips shops going under - your views online

The price of producing fish and chips is driving many chippies out of business

Mary Graham

People were used to chippies being a relatively cheap meal. They do, however, now pay for over priced pizza and Chinese takeaways. Much better with a fish supper.

Gary Redpath

It's a simple story of change in times ...... today's society has too many options.

Lioslaith Rose

I wonder when the first commercial air fryer will appear.

Steve Johnston

No chance. Threequarters of the population would need to learn to cook.

Graham Gray

I have never seen cod in a Scottish chippy, always cheap whiting or haddock. Go to a Yorkshire chippy and you can get a choice of fish - and they don't count the chips, so you get a good sized portion for a fiver.

Kirsty Leslie

If people can't afford to heat their own house, a fish supper will be the last thing they will be buying.

Liz Rae

So, Brexit then? You can say it, even if our Tory masters don't want you to.

Martin Allan

Sorry, too expensive. It’s a luxury now, not a weekly event.

Radosław Stoicki

Pierinos in Leith and Italian in Portobello are always top quality.

Amy Wood

I thought Brexit was going to make everything cheaper, including fish!

James W Quinn

Not just rising costs but a change in culture, with lots of different eateries and fast food joints out there.

William James Mcgill

Fish supper at my local here in Kirkcaldy is £6 and you get two decent size fish and loads of chips.

Sarah Smith

Edinburgh-born Sarah Smith, the BBC's former Scotland editor, has spoken of her relief at leaving the "bile and hatred" of Scottish politics for a new role in the US

Lisa Walker

She’s made a good career for herself. Well done Sarah.

Alexandra Culbard

Sad miss for Scotland. Great reporter. Best of luck.

David Blake

Not as much relief as the rest of us have for her going! Awful reporter and one of the most biased we've had here for a long time!

Stewart Dredge

If Sarah hasn't noticed the "bile and hatred" of American politics she shouldn't be a journalist...

Amber Carr

She's not wrong. Salmond and Sturgeon have brought and been stoking division and hatred in Scotland for years.

Elizabeth McArthur

Politics in Scotland has been toxic for many years and we all know the reason why this come about - caused by a party which has bred hatred and division since it moved into Holyrood.

John Hood

I don't think she can claim to have been an impartial and enlightened reporter on Scottish affairs, but it is a shame that she has been vilified to the extent that she is glad to leave her homeland.

Mandy Millar

Sure it’ll be better in America right enough!

Allan Smith

It is shocking that a talented female journalist has essentially been driven out of Scotland by a vile band of oddball, unread, separatist, keyboard warriors.

Pamela Mitchell

Seriously? She's got a nerve! Her late dad John would be appalled at how she has conducted herself in the political arena. Incapable of impartiality, she frequently allowed 'Bile' to be spouted from the unionists like Ruth Davidson, Willie Rennie and Cole-Hamilton etc but ignored any voice of reason from other parties like the SNP and Greens. Politics in the US is no different, especially after Trump incited riots there. I doubt she'll last long over there.

Carol Stobo

She's the author of her own downfall in terms of the respect of the electorate. Her reporting was blatantly partisan. It's par for the course that she'd use her departure to throw mud at the independence movement.

Roy Kilpatrick

It is clear that the bulk of the bile and hatred came from nationalist bellies. It was an extremely unpleasant time to be on the streets campaigning vigorously for Scotland to remain at one with England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Fear of a repetition is one good reason not to repeat the exercise. The divisive mood in Scotland has not improved.

