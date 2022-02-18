Five Sisters Zoo - your views online

Lauren Sweeney

Five Sisters is a lovely place to visit and it’s played a valuable role in rescuing animals from poor conditions elsewhere.

Carol Winton

Don't know why Five Sisters Zoo are even bothering to explain. You will never please everyone as some people just want to moan for the sake of it. As long as the animals are well looked after, which they def are, nothing else matters. Keep up the good work and ignore negative comments.

Elaine Sutherland

We love visiting the Five Sisters Zoo, Very interesting personal information about each animal. And children are so welcomed it is great. Just ignore those who try to criticise your efforts. The animals are first priority. Well done.

Gill Fraser Stewart

It’s a wonderful place that cares for the animals it takes - ravens to bears and everything in between. It’s the only zoo I can face visiting. We love it just as it is!

Julie Julez Beveridge

We went as part of a kinship carers group when they were putting Xmas decorations up, didn't see any need to complain as it takes a place like that time to put decorations up and to take them down again. Animals were what I went to see and we saw them, all well cared for and loved. Had a fantastic day out and I will definitely be back again, probably several times over the next few years. Well done Five Sisters, keep up the great work.

Fern Hanson

Too many Karens just looking for something to complain about. As for making money off the animals, get a grip. They need to pay staff, bills, food, electricity, upkeep etc. Anything left after all that they deserve to keep for doing such a great job in caring for the animals which will be their priority, not picking up 'blown over plant pots'.

Paul Mackie

There's plenty places that keep Christmas decorations up all year round. Just don't notice as much as the lights are not on. Always been great at the Five Sisters zoo. The empty area possibly had something in it but the animals maybe away in the housing or den. Don't go to other zoos as most are the same but have less to see. This is a rescue place for animals that have been mistreated, so what is not good about this? The whole complaint was a strange one.

Rosslyn Senior

There’s always one, isn't there? As the owner said, their priority is rescuing a bear and looking after animals. Christmas lights can wait...unbelievable.

Irene Knox

We have taken our two grandchildren to the Five Sisters multiple times and they absolutely love it. I would highly recommend it – very informative, child friendly and most of all they are passionate about the welfare of all the rescued animals.

Mary Amos

We visited here last week and really enjoyed being there. All the workers were going about their jobs caring for the animals. We saw the lights and our only thought was we are definitely go later in the year as I bet it will be so magica. Keep up the good work guys.

Danielle Barker

The one and only time we visited we were really disappointed. We were in and out in about ten minutes. There was a lot of building work going on, but we have said we would try again one day. Haven't been put off altogether, just wasn't a good first visit for us.

Gillian Dailly

I’ve visited this zoo through the lockdown and other times and found it amazing. The staff were so helpful and spoke to me and my grandkids.

Megan Russell

I have taken my son every year since he was one and he loves it. Who cares if the Xmas decorations are still up? It’s a fantastic little zoo with so much for the kids.

Aud Gebbie

Better to spend the money on the continuing care of the animals rather than someone’s wages to take down Christmas. Fantastic zoo great for small children, and you can see everything, we did keep up the good work

Melanie Mcdonald

Was there yesterday, the four of us had a great time despite the rain. We will definitely be going back!

Tracey Paterson

It's a brilliant zoo with a great ethos. I always love visiting. Some people have nothing better to do than complain. No justification needed, the zoo does amazing work.

Linda Lee Thomson

My mum was a voluntary zoo keeper at the Five Sisters for a decade. It’s a fabulous zoo and Brian and the team really care about the animals and do a great job.

