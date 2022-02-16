Four-day working week - your views online

Jamie Gordon

Good on them - a work life balance. They will no doubt get more productivity from the workers too.

Jane Hearne

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, I must be the only one happy in my 9 to 5 job, five days a week. I would not want to work 8 to 5.30 on four of them just to get one off!

Kenny Black

I worked in a company in Edinburgh, Airlite Ionic. They introduced a four-day week in 1976. This suited everyone as the plant was closed for an extra day and staff had a longer weekend and less travelling expenses - a win-win situation.

June Rankin

Mind of having a job years ago where we finished work on a half day Friday and had set holidays each year that worked as five weeks a year plus bank holidays.

Angela Hamilton Ross

I’ve operated a four-day week for nearly 20 years at my nursery. Staff love it and they say that they wouldn’t work five days ever again!

David Murray

1A Emergency Services did that years ago. The only difference was they paid you for a four-day week but still wanted the five out of you!

Ian Kendall

My father had a print works in the 80s and 90s that ran on a four-day week. He said everyone liked it, because they always had a long weekend, and it saved one start up and one wash up a week.

Paul Wilson

Anyone with half a brain would work 4 days x 10 hours rather than 5 days x 8 hours based on a 40- hour working week.

Angie Stevenson

My husband has been on a four-day week for months now. Trinity decorators and Orocco builders condensed his hours. More companies should offer this!

Anne Suckling

Nurses have been doing this for years, 3X12-hour shifts.

Kevin Mclemon

A four-day week is just one of the shift patterns shift patterns Openreach offer their staff. We have three we can choose from to help suit our work/family balance.

Vince Graham

I'm a truck driver and we do four on four off for a great work/life balance.

Super landlords

New figures reveal a tenth of private flats in Edinburgh are owned by ‘super landlords’ amid growing fears about soaring rents

David Hamilton

Private Sector Leasing too often benefits anyone but the landlord. A good system would encourage more landlords in renting to the people who need it most. With PSL the real winner is the companies running the scheme.

Kyle Robertson

The council needs to build houses, plain and simple. Beyond making sure they are safe and habitable, you can't regulate what someone does or doesn't do with their own private property.

Ashley McGowan

There’s no need for more student accommodation. If the council gave them to the people who are desperately homeless, that would make sense.

Lukasz Buchmiet

It’s perfectly reasonable for 15 individuals among the 500,000 residents to get filthy rich, while thousands and forced into poverty or jamming (just-about-managing). I don’t see why some people say that there shouldn’t be regulations on housing market to discourage hoarding. Did they perhaps think that they may really, really need bigger yachts?

Sashipants Kahani

There are over 600 council houses empty and have been for over three years. That's 600 families that could be housed.

Thomas McVay

We need legislation from Holyrood. It is atrocious and vile that this is allowed to happen. So many hard working people can not access housing market. The alternative is to saturate the market with quality social housing for everyone.

Steve Carruthers

Maybe the council could take some business advice from these super landlords and get their act together.

Post Office scandal

Post Office miscarriage of justice scandal victims tell inquiry of their ordeal

Tim Wight

Fujitsu should be made to pay compensation, not awarded over £3 billion in government contracts!

They were complicit and lied knowing that their software was at fault.

Frances Mckendrick

Why a year long enquiry? The government and Japanese firm should be charged and jailed.

A message from the Editor