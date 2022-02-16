Four-day working week - your views online
An Edinburgh-based brewer will adopt a four-day working week in what is believed to be a UK first.
Jamie Gordon
Good on them - a work life balance. They will no doubt get more productivity from the workers too.
Jane Hearne
Well, I must be the only one happy in my 9 to 5 job, five days a week. I would not want to work 8 to 5.30 on four of them just to get one off!
Kenny Black
I worked in a company in Edinburgh, Airlite Ionic. They introduced a four-day week in 1976. This suited everyone as the plant was closed for an extra day and staff had a longer weekend and less travelling expenses - a win-win situation.
June Rankin
Mind of having a job years ago where we finished work on a half day Friday and had set holidays each year that worked as five weeks a year plus bank holidays.
Angela Hamilton Ross
I’ve operated a four-day week for nearly 20 years at my nursery. Staff love it and they say that they wouldn’t work five days ever again!
David Murray
1A Emergency Services did that years ago. The only difference was they paid you for a four-day week but still wanted the five out of you!
Ian Kendall
My father had a print works in the 80s and 90s that ran on a four-day week. He said everyone liked it, because they always had a long weekend, and it saved one start up and one wash up a week.
Paul Wilson
Anyone with half a brain would work 4 days x 10 hours rather than 5 days x 8 hours based on a 40- hour working week.
Angie Stevenson
My husband has been on a four-day week for months now. Trinity decorators and Orocco builders condensed his hours. More companies should offer this!
Anne Suckling
Nurses have been doing this for years, 3X12-hour shifts.
Kevin Mclemon
A four-day week is just one of the shift patterns shift patterns Openreach offer their staff. We have three we can choose from to help suit our work/family balance.
Vince Graham
I'm a truck driver and we do four on four off for a great work/life balance.
Super landlords
New figures reveal a tenth of private flats in Edinburgh are owned by ‘super landlords’ amid growing fears about soaring rents
David Hamilton
Private Sector Leasing too often benefits anyone but the landlord. A good system would encourage more landlords in renting to the people who need it most. With PSL the real winner is the companies running the scheme.
Kyle Robertson
The council needs to build houses, plain and simple. Beyond making sure they are safe and habitable, you can't regulate what someone does or doesn't do with their own private property.
Ashley McGowan
There’s no need for more student accommodation. If the council gave them to the people who are desperately homeless, that would make sense.
Lukasz Buchmiet
It’s perfectly reasonable for 15 individuals among the 500,000 residents to get filthy rich, while thousands and forced into poverty or jamming (just-about-managing). I don’t see why some people say that there shouldn’t be regulations on housing market to discourage hoarding. Did they perhaps think that they may really, really need bigger yachts?
Sashipants Kahani
There are over 600 council houses empty and have been for over three years. That's 600 families that could be housed.
Thomas McVay
We need legislation from Holyrood. It is atrocious and vile that this is allowed to happen. So many hard working people can not access housing market. The alternative is to saturate the market with quality social housing for everyone.
Steve Carruthers
Maybe the council could take some business advice from these super landlords and get their act together.
Post Office scandal
Post Office miscarriage of justice scandal victims tell inquiry of their ordeal
Tim Wight
Fujitsu should be made to pay compensation, not awarded over £3 billion in government contracts!
They were complicit and lied knowing that their software was at fault.
Frances Mckendrick
Why a year long enquiry? The government and Japanese firm should be charged and jailed.
A message from the Editor
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription. Click on this link for more information.