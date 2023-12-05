​Grassmarket Project success - Angus Robertson

​I was exceptionally impressed by my recent visit to the Grassmarket Community Centre with local Councillor Finlay McFarlane.

​The Grassmarket Community Project, led from its headquarters on Candlemaker Row, is all about helping people in unique and effective ways. They offer opportunities to those who are facing tough situations such as homelessness, learning difficulties, poverty, substance misuse, physical abuse and more.

By engaging in social entrepreneurship, mentorship, educational programs and supportive services in a caring environment, the Project opens doors for those most distant from conventional education and job prospects. Participants gain skills and self-assurance, re-establish their ties with themselves and their community, and enhance their overall health and welfare.

A wide range of high-skilled activities are on offer and we were shown the fully-kitted out woodwork studio in which a multitude of impressive wares are made, including beautiful quaichs gifted by the Scottish Government on special occasions.

The Grassmarket Community Project’s success at running such skills-based programmes has been recognised by the National Lottery, who recently awarded them ten thousand pounds for their Skills for the Future project.