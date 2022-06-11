Green plans for new Edinurgh developments - your views online

Renée La Racineuse: If these “consultations” are anything like the previous council’s, they may as well be launched into space.

Graeme Robertson: Do what you like with these new-build areas but get the rest of Edinburgh back to what it was before Lesley Macinnes destroyed it.

Colin Gilbert: That's a very selective view. There's a popular myth that congestion was invented circa 2015. Perhaps get Edinburgh back to before every available space was chock full of motor vehicles?

An artist's impression of proposed changes to Bernard Street in Leith.

Dougie Turner: Or even go back to before David Begg (remember him?) started messing with the traffic flow in the first place.

Stuart Young: Would be a good idea to remove all the planters from the middle of junctions and have considerably fewer closed streets so all the traffic can get in out of the city quicker.

Tom MacDonald: Walking, wheeling and cycling is already alive and kicking. Laws and safety should be the focus. If parents are going to pop babies in trailers and ride amongst buses, cyclists are going to ride aimlessly and without consideration to law and safety, e-scooter products are not going to be regulated and wheeled contraptions are going to be allowed to pop up without legislation then the problem is only going get worse and no infrastructure change is going to make any difference. We all know the benefits of two-wheeled activity, but it needs training, common sense and safety. This carefree attitude and expectations that the council will build lanes and other road users will look out for them in their magnificent cycling machines is all wrong.

Avril Rodger: I can’t understand how for a child to ride in a car they have to have a specific car seat for their size with all the safety measures, what way they can face, front or back seat etc – but a child can be popped in a nylon trailer and with absolute zero protection be cycled through city centre traffic. It’s absolutely insane – and then theres the exhaust fumes belching out right next to them.

Andrew Cross: All very nice, but will the money for maintenance and upkeep of these expensive newly redesigned and repurposed spaces/areas be ring-fenced and guaranteed? Or, like so many times previously, will they be allowed to gradually deteriorate as “funds become needed for more necessary usage” and diverted to other things in what in reality is the pork barrel politics of the council?

Krzysztof Sasyn: You don't need consultations. Just keep going with the fuel prices

Gavin Jarvie: Make the streets wider, have separate space to allow for future and separated bus lanes, tram lanes and bike lanes and areas for planting trees etc with seating. Keep a small separate area for running utility services along (fibre etc). If you do that then your new estates have the capacity to cope with future population growth and to thrive in a digital world.

Lawrie Smith: Improve the roads first.

Rail dispute

Hundreds of daily ScotRail services could remain cancelled for more than a month despite negotiators for train drivers’ union Aslef recommending acceptance of an improved five per cent pay offer in a major breakthrough.

Dave Shields: They have a brass neck to strike, Every sector is feeling the pinch, mine included. It could turn into the 70s all over again.

Terry Higgins: Drivers in Scotland are working their contracted hours. They are not on strik. They don’t have to work overtime and are spending their time off with family and loved ones. It’s not their fault that the company has not employed and trained enough drivers to cover the service.

Craig Ferguson: A service like that should not have to rely on overtime to the extent they have to provide the normal timetable. They are 130 drivers short in Scotland and for too long have been reliant on overtime to fill the gaps.

Jim Hume: During the Covid period staff were retiring and leaving. No new staff could be hired because during the pandemic there were no training facilities, hence the shortage of staff. It’s time you all stopped whingeing and be grateful that ScotRail is running with the only staff it has available. It takes time to train new drivers.

